BottleRock 2024: Lineups, How To Buy Tickets, & More

BottleRock Napa Valley is back in 2024 with a lineup so good other festivals must be jealous. Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, and Stevie Nicks are only a few of the more than 75 acts that will be performing, allowing fans to see a lot of their favorite artists all in one weekend.

Videos by American Songwriter

BottleRock 2024 will be held at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California from May 24th through the 26th and will feature well over 50 performers. Some more notable acts include St. Vincent, Queens of the Stone Age, and Norah Jones.

If you want to head to this year’s BottleRock Festival, tickets will be available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

BottleRock not only features one of the most extensive lists of performers of any festival in America, but it also features one of the most diverse. Fans of rock, rap, hip-hop, country, reggae, alternative, indie, and more can all find top-tier talent performing at BottleRock.

Celebrity chefs will have their own space to perform at BottleRock as the festival has set up a culinary stage for them to show their cooking skills in action. There will also be several wine cabanas where you can enjoy a nice glass of Napa Valley wine and enjoy the shade like a true VIP.

Speaking of VIPs, there are exclusive VIP tickets on sale that grant you access to a host of benefits. Some of the most popular perks that come with VIP include in-and-out access, access to the VIP village, and separate fast lane entrances.

Tickets for BottleRock Napa Valley 2024 are already moving fast so if you want to see one of the biggest lineups in music you should buy them now. Official tickets are on sale at StubHub now and you can click here to get yours.

BottleRock Napa Valley 2024 Lineup:

Courtesy of BottleRock 2024

FAQs

When do tickets for the 2024 BottleRock Festival go on sale?

Tickets for BottleRock Napa Valley 2024 are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the 2024 BottleRock Festival?

BottleRock 2024 tickets are available directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the 2024 BottleRock Festival?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the 2024 iteration of

BottleRock because tickets are already on sale now.

How much do BottleRock tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are different pricing tiers at BottleRock, each with its own list of benefits. General Admission tickets will grant you entry into the festival for a specified number of days while VIP tickets come with even more benefits.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

StubHub has set a limit of 8 tickets per transaction for BottleRock 2024. If you want to buy more tickets, you might be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Regular General Admission tickets to BottleRock 2024 grant you entry to the festival and allow you to purchase food and beverages from vendors located on the festival grounds.

VIP tickets give you a little more access as well as a host of benefits, including entry to exclusive areas, a dedicated location for merchandise, and much more.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the 2024 BottleRock Festival?

It doesn’t look like there will be any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the 2024 BottleRock Festival.

The 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival will be held during the weekend of May 24th to 26th in Napa, California.

Is there an age restriction for the BottleRock Festival?

There isn’t an age restriction for BottleRock 2024. Guests 6 and over need a ticket to enter.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the festival’s policy. Please contact the festival directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the BottleRock Festival?

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at BottleRock?

Yes, there will be a merchandise table for festival-goers who want some fun items. VIP ticket holders will have access to exclusive merchandise tables as well.

What happens if the festival is postponed or canceled?

If the festival is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the festival is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to BottleRock through StubHub or by clicking here.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.