Pearl Jam, Neil Young To Headline Ohana Fest 2024: How To Get Tickets

Ohana Fest has been generating a ton of buzz lately, and for good reason. The rock music festival just released its lineup recently, and it has some incredible acts lined up. Pearl Jam, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Turnpike Troubadours, Garbage, and Alanis Morissette will be headlining the Dana Point, California festival.

Videos by American Songwriter

The additional lineup is absolutely killer, too. Big names like Maren Morris, Crowded House, Cat Power, Black Pumas, Jenny Lewis, Idles, The Breeders, Kim Gordon, and more will perform at the three-day fest as well. And we’ll help you get your mitts on tickets before they sell out!

Ohana Fest 2024 will kick off on Friday, September 27 in Dana Point, California at Doheny State Beach with Pearl Jam, Garbage, and more performing. The three-day music festival will end on Sunday, September 29 with Pearl Jam, Alanis Morissette, and more performing.

Festivalgoers can sign up for the official Ohana Fest presale event through the festival website. The presale will run through April 25 at 10:00 am PT. Ticket buyers must have a phone number from a US carrier or sign up through email. One-day and three-day tickets will be available for general admission, VIP, and Ultimate VIP. Hotel packages and Chase presale tickets will also be available.

Tickets will be available for public on-sale through the festival site only if tickets remain after the presale event. If you’re struggling to find tickets after tomorrow at 10:00 am PT through the festival site, try Stubhub. It’s a solid spot to find tickets to sold-out festivals.

Get your tickets to Ohana Fest while they’re hot!

Friday, September 27 – Dana Point, CA – Doheny State Beach – Pearl Jam, Garbage

Saturday, September 28 – Dana Point, CA – Doheny State Beach – Neil Young/Crazy Horse, Turnpike Troubadours

Sunday, September 29 – Dana Point, CA – Doheny State Beach – Pearl Jam, Alanis Morissette

Photo by Danny Clinch

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.