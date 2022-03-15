Pearl Jam Announces North American Tour

Just as the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown struck, the legendary Seattle rock band Pearl Jam was getting set to go on tour. But then those hopes were dashed.

Now, though, the band is set to hit the road on a just-announced 2022 North American tour.

Ahead of their would-be 2020 tour, Pearl Jam had just released their latest album Gigaton. Now, thanks to the new dates, the band can celebrate that release and play the songs for their many rabid fans.

Pearl Jam took to social media to announce the news, writing on Twitter, “Pearl Jam’s 2020 North American tour dates are officially rescheduled for May and September 2022. The tour includes four additional concert dates in Fresno, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Camden. Special guest @Pluralone1 will open the shows.

“A ticket pre-sale for current eligible Ten Club members begins today.

“All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration, open now through March 27th at 10pm PT. The Verified Fan Onsale begins March 29th at 10am local time. To registerhttps://prf.hn/click/camref:1101ljfZw/pubref:pearl%20jam%20tour%20article/[p_id:1100l420261]/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stubhub.com%2Fpearl-jam-tickets%2Fperformer%2F159%2F.”

Pearl Jam touring musician Josh Klinghoffer is slated to open the series of dates, which kick off on May 3 in San Diego, California, making stops in Los Angeles, Oakland, Las Vegas and Nashville before heading overseas to Berlin, Zurich, and Stockholm. The tour will wrap on Sept. 22 in Denver, Colorado.

Fans can buy tickets via Ticketmaster starting on March 29 at 10 a.m. local time. And fans can register for access now through March 27. Pre-sale for Pearl Jam’s Ten Club members is now open.

Tickets for those can be purchased here.

Pearl Jam 2022 Tour Dates:

05/03 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena *

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

05/09 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena *

05/12 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

05/13 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

05/16 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Arena *

05/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

06/18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/21 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne ^

06/23 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion ^

06/25 – Imola, IT @ Autodromo Internazionale #^

06/28 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle ^

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena &

07/08 – London, UK @ BTS Hyde Park

07/09 – London, UK @ BTS Hyde Park

07/12 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena ^

07/14 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena ^

07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/20 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle ^

07/22 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

07/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +

07/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +

09/01 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre *

09/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

09/06 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre *

09/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/14 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *

09/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

09/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *

09/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *