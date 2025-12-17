Perry Farrell Apologizes for Onstage Blowup That Broke up Jane’s Addiction

Last September, the much-anticipated comeback tour for ’90s alt-rock pioneers Jane’s Addiction ended abruptly when vocalist Perry Farrell attacked guitarist Dave Navarro during a concert in Boston. Canceling the remainder of their tour dates, the band announced they were going on hiatus. On Wednesday (Dec. 17), Farrell and his former bandmates addressed the viral scuffle in separate social media posts. Unfortunately, it seems the confrontation ended not only the group’s reunion tour, but Jane’s Addiction as a whole.

In separate statements, the now-former members exchanged apologies, signaling a peaceful end to the Los Angeles quartet after four decades.

“I’d like to address what happened on stage last year. I’ve reflected on it and know I didn’t handle myself the way I should have. I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show,” Farrell wrote on Instagram. “Jane’s Addiction has been at the center of my life for decades. The band, the songs, the patrons, and the impact that we’ve had on music and culture mean more to me than any words I could ever possibly write down.”

He continued, “My aim has always been to give our audience the best possible show, something real, honest and positive. In Boston, we fell short of that, and I’m truly sorry to everyone who was impacted.”

Jane’s Addiction Regrets “Inaccurate” Statements Regarding Perry Farrell’s Mental Health

In addition to sharing Perry Farrell’s apology to the official Jane’s Addiction Instagram page, the rest of the band shared their own statement. In the post, bassist Eric Avery, drummer Stephen Perkins, and guitarist Dave Navarro announced that the “Jane’s Says” rockers have reached the end of their days together.

“After that show, without notice to Perry, we unilaterally determined it would be best not to continue the tour and made inaccurate statements about Perry’s mental health which we regret,” the post read.

“Today we are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane’s Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together,” the band continued.

Next, they added that the now-former members are looking forward to pursuing “separate musical and creative endeavors.”

“Jane’s Addiction will forever live in our hearts. We are proud of the music we created together,” the post concluded. “You, the fans, are our lifeblood, and we will always appreciate you.”

Featured image by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images