Jane’s Addiction Concludes Legal Saga With Perry Farrell Following Public Apology, Band Breakup

Shortly after publicly expressing regret following last year’s viral onstage confrontation that ended Jane’s Addiction for good after four decades, vocalist Perry Farrell and his former bandmates have concluded their courtroom brawl as well.

According to documents obtained by People, the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles dismissed lawsuits filed by and against Farrell on Monday, Dec. 22.

In July 2025, bassist Eric Avery, drummer Stephen Perkins, and guitarist Dave Navarro filed a $10 million lawsuit against the ex-frontman. The legal filings stemmed from a September 2024 incident that took place at a concert in Boston, during which Farrell launched a “brutal and unprovoked” attack against Navarro, court documents claimed.

The remaining members accused Farrell of alleged assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract. They claimed they lost $10 million as a result of the scrapped reunion tour and planned future activities, including the original lineup’s first album together since 1990’s Ritual de lo Habitual.

Two months later, Farrell filed a response, asserting that he acted in “good faith and without malice” toward Navarro. The “Mountain Song” singer requested payment for attorney fees and legal costs related to the case.

Jane’s Addiction Announces Breakup

The judge’s decision came just one week after the former members of the Los Angeles rock quartet issued separate statements on social media, exchanging apologies with one another as well as the band’s fans.

“[I] know I didn’t handle myself the way I should have. I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show,” wrote Farrell, 66, on Instagram. “Jane’s Addiction has been at the center of my life for decades. The band, the songs, the patrons, and the impact that we’ve had on music and culture mean more to me than any words I could ever possibly write down.”

He continued, “My aim has always been to give our audience the best possible show, something real, honest and positive. In Boston, we fell short of that, and I’m truly sorry to everyone who was impacted. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you for your continued love and support.”

In turn, Avery, Perkins and Navarro released a statement of their own, in which they apologized for making “inaccurate statements” regarding Farrell’s mental health in September 2024, “which we reget.”

“Today we are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane’s Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together,” the band continued. “We now look forward to the future as we embark on our separate musical and creative endeavors.”

Featured image by Kieran Frost/Redferns