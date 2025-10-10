Perry Farrell Returns to Music for the First Time Since Onstage Blowup

Founded in 1987 Los Angeles by lead vocalist Perry Farrell and bassist Eric Avery, alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction managed to harness mainstream success with songs like “Jane Says” and “Been Caught Stealing.” Along with drummer Stephen Perkins and guitarist Dave Navarro, the band received five Grammy nods. In May 2024, fans were ecstatic to see the classic lineup reunite onstage for the first time in 14 years. Drumming up excitement for new material, Jane’s Addiction embarked on a reunion tour. Unfortunately, that camaraderie would prove short-lived when Farrell stormed offstage mid-performance following an altercation with Dave Navarro during a September 2024 show in Boston. After largely avoiding the spotlight since then, the 66-year-old frontman has released his first new piece of music.

Perry Farrell Teams Up With Techno Musician Carl Cox

On Friday, Oct. 10, British techno DJ Carl Cox officially released his new song “Joya,” a collaboration with Jane’s Addiction lead vocalist Perry Farrell.

Sharing “Joya” on social media, Cox called the song “a special collaboration with the incredible Perry Farrell, full of spirit, energy, and that feeling of pure joy on the dancefloor.”

Of the track, which he helped write and produce, Farrell said, ““It means the world to me that we’re making people so happy with our music.. Joyaaaaaah!”

“Joya” marks the Godfather of Alternative Music’s first new material since the Jane’s Addiction reunion came to an abrupt and volatile end in September 2024. Offstage tensions boiled over in the middle of the band’s performance of “Ocean Size,” resulting in Perry Farrell punching and shoving Navarro.

Another angle of the the lead singer of iconic rock band Jane's Addiction getting into a fight with guitar player Dave Navarro in the middle of a show in Boston last night.



Frontman Perry Farrell was barking into the mic before marching over to guitarist Dave Navarro and… pic.twitter.com/w9RbisbpWm — The GuitArchive (@The_GuitArchive) September 14, 2024

In a joint statement with Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins, Navarro soon announced the band was canceling the tour. They explicitly cited Farrell’s “continuing pattern of behavior” and “mental health difficulties” as the reason.

Will Jane’s Addiction Ever Reunite?

Dave Navarro left no room for speculation when asked this question in a May 2025 interview with Guitar Player. “[There’s] no chance for the band to ever play together again,” the 58-year-old guitarist said bluntly.

However, subsequent social media posts from Perry Farrell’s former bandmates indicated that Jane’s Addiction has returned to the studio without their leader. And in July 2025, Avery, Navarro, and Perkins filed a $10 million assault and battery lawsuit against Farrell.

The P*rno for Pyros founder responded two months later, denying “each and every allegation in the complaint.”

