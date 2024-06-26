Pete Townshend Says He’s “Pretty Sure” There Will Be More Who Concerts; Is “Interested” in a Sphere Residency

There has been a lot of speculation by Who fans about whether the band will perform again following its two shows in March 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall in London as part of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust benefit concerts. Recent contradictory comments on the topic by Who guitarist Pete Townshend has added to fans’ uncertainty about the band’s future.

Now, in a new NME interview, Townshend has expressed his feelings with more clarity about whether his famous band might hit the stage again.

Asked if he thinks those Royal Albert Hall concerts were The Who’s final gigs, Townshend said, “No. I’m pretty sure there will [be more].”

He added, “I can’t really see the point of making a big deal of [last Who shows], apart from the fact that it might help sell a few tickets.” Townshend then noted that during The Who’s last U.S. tour, “some of the seats were not filled,” so touting upcoming concerts as the groups final shows would be “[a]n easy way to fill seats.”

Considering a potential new Who tour, Townshend said, “What I would prefer was that the band adjusted itself to the audience that wants to see it, rather than just saying, ‘We need to fill arenas in order to go home with enough money to make the whole thing worthwhile.’”

He then maintained, “The story of the end of The Who is gonna be when either [frontman] Roger [Daltrey] or I drop dead or can’t function anymore on the stage.”

Townshend on a Possible Who Sphere Residency

While the 79-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer isn’t considering doing an official Who farewell tour, he said he can envision the band performing at a popular new venue that’s been the site of recent shows by some other major acts.

“I must admit, I’m interested in the Sphere [in Las Vegas]—just as a crazy, narcissistic art school thing,” he told NME. “It’s interesting as a venue because it challenges you to beat the fabric of the theater.”

On a Potential Who Hologram Show

Townshend also admitted that he wouldn’t be completely opposed to a Who hologram show, like the one ABBA launched in London or that KISS is planning.

“If somebody wants to do it I don’t know that I would stop them,” he said, “but they’re not gonna get me in one of those grids,” apparently referring to the motion-capture suits used to create the digital avatars of the musicians in the show.

About a Possible New Who Album

The Who released their latest studio album, the well-received WHO, in 2019. Asked whether he thinks there’s a chance his band will record a follow-up, Townshend replied, “I don’t think there is.”

He then explained, “If there was a need or a place for a Who album, could I write the songs for it within six weeks? Of course I f—ing could, it’s a piece of cake. The problem is I don’t think Roger wants to do it again.”

Pete was quick to note that he has a very different opinion on the subject than Daltrey.

“For me it would be a joy because I love writing songs,” he declared. “I love writing to a brief, I love having a commission, I love having a deadline and I love the feedback.”

Townshend told NME that he was “so pleased” with the positive critical response to the WHO album.

“I wasn’t expecting that and I was grateful for it and inspired by it,” he noted. “So where I am at the moment is I’m thinking, well, I might write the songs and then say to Roger, ‘Either you sing on them or I’m gonna put them out as a solo album and Who fans will love me for it.’”

Daltrey’s Remaining Solo Tour Plans

As previously reported, Daltrey currently is touring North America with his solo band. His next concert is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, in Rochester Hills, Michigan. The trek wraps up this Saturday, June 29, with a gig at the Ravinia Festival near Chicago.

Tickets for Daltrey’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

