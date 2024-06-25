New Ballet Based on The Who’s Classic Rock Opera ‘Quadrophenia’ Opening in the U.K.

The Who’s 1969 rock opera Tommy was adapted into a Tony-winning stage musical, and now one of the band’s other popular concept albums is getting an artistic makeover of its own. A new ballet based on the band’s 1973 double album Quadrophenia will tour the U.K. in 2025.

According to a press announcement, Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet is “an explosive dance production [featuring] a large cast of exceptional dancers.” Quadrophenia was written entirely by Who guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend. It’s set in London’s mod scene of the mid-1960s and focuses on a troubled young man named Jimmy.

The ballet features an orchestral score created by Townshend’s wife, Rachel Fuller, and recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet will have limited preview engagements in three U.K. cities—Plymouth (May 28-June 1), Edinburgh (June 10-14), and Southampton (June 18-21)—before it officially opens in London at the Sadler’s Wells theater on June 24. After the production’s London run ends on July 13, the ballet will move on to Salford from July 15 to July 19.

The ballet will be choreographed by Paul Roberts and directed by Rob Ashford, with costumes designed by Paul Smith and Natalie Pryce.

Visit ModBallet.com for more information about the ballet and to book tickets.

More About Quadrophenia

Quadrophenia tells the story of the aforementioned Jimmy, a working-class outcast and Who fan grappling with four different personalities, each one reflecting a member of the band—Townshend, singer Roger Daltrey, drummer Keith Moon, and bassist John Entwistle.

Widely considered among The Who’s best albums, the double LP peaked at No. 2 in both the U.S. and U.K. It features such classic tunes as “The Real Me,” “5:15,” and “Love Reign O’er Me.” The album yielded no hit singles in the U.S., although “5:15” reached No. 20 on the U.K. chart.

A well-received film based on Quadrophenia was released in 1979. In addition, The Who has mounted multiple tours where they showcased the album in its entirety, sometimes with special guests.

The Who’s Tommy Musical

Meanwhile, the Broadway revival of The Who’s Tommy musical continues to be shown at the Nederlander Theatre in New York. The show is scheduled to run through January 4, 2025.

Tickets for The Who’s Tommy are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

