Peter Sinfield, Original King Crimson Lyricist, Dead at 80

Looking back on the history of the progressive rock band King Crimson, the group found their way to the stage thanks to Robert Fripp, Michael Giles, Greg Lake, Ian McDonald, and Peter Sinfield. The original lineup for the band, King Crimson gained success thanks to hit songs like “I Talk To The Wind” and “Starless.” Although the band eventually went separate ways, the legacy of King Crimson remains. And on November 14, news broke that Sinfield sadly passed away at 80 years old.

Videos by American Songwriter

With Fripp confirming the passing of Sinfield, details surrounding the death have yet to be released. But Fripp admitted that over the last few years, Sinfield’s health started to decline. Wanting to remember the songwriter’s contributions to the King Crimson, it seemed that Sinfield did more than write songs.

Before King Crimson made it on the main stage, Sinfield helped the band by finding the space so the band could rehearse. And as for the name King Crimson, apparently that was also the songwriter’s idea. But it didn’t stop there as Sinfield also acted as the sound engineer, the lights operator, and even a roadie. Doing whatever it took to get the band into the spotlight, Sinfield even connected King Crimson with Barry Goldber, who helped create the cover image for the album In the Court of Crimson King.

[RELATED: 4 Songs You Didn’t Know King Crimson and ELP Lyricist Peter Sinfield Wrote for Pop Artists]

Fans Pay Respect To Peter Sinfield

Sharing a post of Sinfield on his Twitter account, Fripp wrote, “Peter Sinfield, King Crimson’s original roadie, lyricist, lights operator and live sound engineer passed away yesterday on the 14th of November 2024 aged 81.”

Peter Sinfield, King Crimson’s original roadie, lyricist, lights operator and live sound engineer passed away yesterday on the 14th of November 2024 aged 81.https://t.co/AxjByWRVZa pic.twitter.com/20BMA4vguI — Robert Fripp (@frippofficial) November 15, 2024

Gaining nearly 200,000 views, fans filled the comment with love and respect for Sinfield. Comments included, “Peter Sinfield was a driving force behind the magic of King Crimson, playing a pivotal role even before their legendary debut. His unique creativity helped shape the band’s identity, including the very name “King Crimson” itself. The beauty of his contributions will resonate for generations to come. Rest in peace, Peter Sinfield. Your legacy will always shine bright.”

(SongSoupOnSea, 2009)