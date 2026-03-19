Phil Collins Slips From Top Spot in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote, Overtaken by R&B Group

When the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame presented this year’s nominees, fans rushed to place their votes. With artists like Billy Idol, Pink, Mariah Carey, Iron Maiden, and Phil Collins on the list, fans had a tough decision to make on which star they would support. Although Collins took an early lead, Pink, Idol, and Luther Vandross quickly closed the gap. And releasing the latest numbers, it appears that Collins has officially been knocked from the top spot. But who now sits at No. 1?

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Already mentioning just a few of the names on the list, some might believe that Shakira, Oasis, or Wu-Tang Clan beat Collins. But the closest person currently behind Collins is Pink. Already sharing her excitement just to be nominated, the hitmaker wasn’t No. 1. That honor went to the R&B group New Edition.

Looking at the Top 5 on the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote leaderboard, it included:

New Edition – 606,181 votes Phil Collins – 554,300 votes Pink – 515,080 votes Luther Vandross – 442,231 votes INXS – 383,804 votes

[RELATED: Phil Collins Once Called These Heavy Rock Pioneers “Sulphurous” and Trailed by “Bad Karma,” Something the Band All but Confirmed]

Not The First Time Phil Collins Caught The Attention Of The Rock Hall

While falling to second place, the fan vote doesn’t guarantee a singer’s entrance into the Rock Hall. Taking the votes into consideration, the Rock Hall committee has the final say. For fans still wanting to support their favorite singer, voting will remain open until April 3. Fans are able to vote once a day.

Although no longer leading the vote, Collins could still get in. Just last year, both Idol and Phish closed the voting in the top two slots. Neither were inducted. And even if Collins didn’t make it in 2026, he already added his name to the Rock Hall in 2010 when Genesis became a member.

As for New Edition, the group has seen somewhat of a resurgence over the last few years. Helming back-to-back tours in 2022 and 2023, the group joined forces with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton for an unforgettable The New Edition Way Tour in 2026.



With the Rock Hall expected to announce the 2026 induction class in April, fans will soon find out if the current leaderboard reflects who actually gets inducted.



(Photo by Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)