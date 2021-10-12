Phoebe Bridgers Curses Austin City Limits for Cutting Off Her Mic, Festival Apologizes

Over the weekend on Saturday (October 9), during a performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Phoebe Bridgers was playing a set for a big audience. Everything was going great. The only problem is that the festival cut her mic and volume with no explanation.

Here is a clip from Twitter account @fearlesslyandy, which says, “THE AUDACITY TO CUT IT OUT AT THE BEST PART.”

THE AUDACITY TO CUT IT OUT AT THE BEST PART pic.twitter.com/cmJ1gIHjYa — anroo || Red TV out 11/12 (@fearlesslyandy) October 10, 2021

Afterward, Bridgers tweeted about experience succinctly, saying, “lol fuck acl.” Famed singer-songwriter, Jason Isbell, was quick to respond, tweeting, “Make your own festival it’s more fun.” Bridgers has since deleted the original tweet.

That might have been the end. But today (October 11), the festival made a statement and apologized to Bridgers, who replied with a “thank you.” The festival also made a donation to the Texas Abortion Funds.

The festival’s statement read,” #ACLFest organizers extended apologies to Phoebe Bridgers after her mic was cut during the final song of her festival set and donated to Texas Abortion Funds “to show our support for Phoebe and an organization close to her heart.”

The conflict with Bridgers was one of many headlines that came from the ten-day festival from October 1-10, which included a number of big-name performances, a Megan Thee Stallion show crash by Miley Cyrus (see below), and political protests also from Meg and Billie Eilish.

Photo by Tina Benitez Eves