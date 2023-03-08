The Lumineers, Zach Bryan, The Black Crowes Join Pilgrimage Festival Lineup

The Lumineers, Zach Bryan and The Black Crowes are all heading to Pilgrimage Festival.

On Wednesday (March 8), the lineup for the 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival was announced for the two-day event taking place on September 23 and 24. The festival will again take over The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, with The Lumineers set to headline on September 23 and Bryan on September 24.

The Black Crowes, Better Than Ezra, Yola, The Head and The Heart and Bones Owens are among the many others who will join The Lumineers on the 23rd, while Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, The War and Treaty, Luke Grimes, Ashley McBryde and Charlie Worsham are some of the acts helping Bryan close out the festival. Rising country stars Hailey Whitters, Ian Munsick, Madeline Edwards and duo Tigirlily Gold will also take the stage over the course of the two-day event.

Pilgrimage is produced by Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin. It debuted in September 2015, with Justin Timberlake also serving as a co-producer. Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Willie Nelson and Lionel Richie have all performed at past festivals.

“I know I’ll look back with admiration for making the cultural part of the festival this deep dive into music and culture and history,” Griffin told Hollywood Life in 2022 about Pilgrimage. “To be able to bring that to people and then to get to see what’s in their own backyard and take pride in it? And fostering it to a new generation is really, really cool. …We’ve been unabashed in our tipping a hat back to Jazz Fest in New Orleans. They do it so well — the cultural part, that DNA is about their festival – and we brought that to middle Tennessee in our own unique way.”

Tickets for the 2023 event go on sale to the public on Thursday (March 9) at 11 a.m. ET.

