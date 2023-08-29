Dave Matthews Band Unveil Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Dave Matthews Band will wind down 2023 on the road. On Tuesday (August 29), the band announced a handful of dates for a late fall 2023 tour. Taking place throughout November, the tour takes them to five cities in the U.S.

The trek kicks off on November 7 in Savannah, Georgia, followed by a stop in Greenville, South Carolina, on November 8. They’ll host two-night stays in their hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia, at John Paul Jones Arena, as well as Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena, and New York City at Madison Square Garden where the tour wraps on November 17 and 18.

The tour will also be an environmentally and socially conscious endeavor. A portion of the proceeds from their shows in Charlottesville will be donated to their ongoing efforts for the city’s public housing redevelopment program. In 2018, Dave Matthews Band, frontman Dave Matthews and Red Light Management pledged to donate $5 million for the reinvestment in public and affordable housing in Charlottesville.

The band will also continue to support The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign during the fall tour. According to a press release, the campaign is “a major forest restoration effort to plant a billion trees around the world by 2025.” Since 2020, three million trees have been planted.

The fall trek will follow the band’s summer tour that concludes with their annual Labor Day shows at Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington, September 1-3. Not long after the fall tour concludes, the band will perform two shows in Matthew’s native South Africa at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on December 10 and Grand Arena in Cape Town on December 12. He was born in Johannesburg and his family moved to America when he was two years old. This marks the first time the band has played in South Africa in a decade.

Dave Matthews Band released their latest album, Walk Around the Moon, in May 2023.

Dave Matthews Band Fall 2023 Tour Dates:

11/7 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

11/8 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

11/10 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

11/11 – Charlottesville, VA– John Paul Jones Arena

11/13 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

11/14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

11/17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11/18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

