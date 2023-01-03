Pink Martini’s Jimmie Herrod Returns to Compete on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’

Former America’s Got Talent finalist Jimmie Herrod returned to the stage on Jan. 2 to compete again on the All-Stars edition of the NBC show with a soulful rendition of Joji’s 2022 single “Glimpse of Us.”

The new season features past contestants who will compete to become the All-Stars champion. Each contestant is voted on by “super fans” during the broadcast and finds out if they are either eliminated or go through to the finale at the end of each episode.

“That’s how you do it,” said judge Simon Cowell, following Herrod’s performance on Jan. 2. “It was brilliant.” Judge Howie Mandel told Herrod that in his 13 years on AGT, he is the best singer they have had on the show, while Heidi Klum added, “You have always been one of my favorites, I love your tone and love you, you are fantastic.”

Herrod was ultimately eliminated by the end of the show along with several other performers who also returned to compete.

A member of the Portland, Oregon-based orchestra band Pink Martini, Herrod last competed on season 16 of AGT in 2021. For his very first performance on the show in 2021, Herrod received the Golden Buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara for his moving performance of the Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin-penned Annie classic, “Tomorrow,” but ultimately lost to magician Dustin Tavella.

Jimmie Herrod (Photo: Chris Haston/NBC)

“In this season, what makes all-stars so special is that it is contestants from all over the different franchises of America’s Got Talent,” said Herrod in a recent interview. “I got to spend time competing against contestants from Germany and Austria and all over.”

Comparing his previous time on the show to filming the All-Stars, Herrod added, “I think the normal show is more stressful because you’re thrown into this TV world that you’ve not been in. But the thing about all-stars is everyone wants to see everyone do their best and that made it almost like a camaraderie, like ‘OK, you’re going to do your best? Well I’m going to do my best.'”

In addition, Herrod recently released his new EP, Elated, in 2022 and has been touring with Pink Martini. Herrod also recently filmed the PBS special, A Joni Mitchell Songbook, where he performed the folk legend’s 1976 song “Hejira.”

Read American Songwriter’s interview with Herrod in 2021, HERE.

Main Photo: Trae Patton / NBC