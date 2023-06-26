Pink and Gwen Stefani Praise Each Other Online Following Live Shows: “Such a Superhero”

Pink is showing some major love to Gwen Stefani! Following Stefani’s performances as the opening act for the artist at the BST Hyde Park concerts in London over the weekend, Pink expressed admiration for the talented star in a heartfelt Instagram message.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room,” Pink wrote via Instagram posting a picture of the two.

She continued, “Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover 😂

I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you. ❤️ 💕”

Stefani went on to celebrate their friendship in the comment section, writing, “I love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend. U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u !!! cheers to many more moments like this 💖”

The BFFs performed at Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour at Hyde Park which showcased remarkable performances from Gayle, Tinashe, Sam Ryder, Sam Tompkins, Lyra, Maddie Zahm, and other talented artists over the course of two days.

Stefani also went on to share her own post, captioning the video, “@pink u are such a superhero – thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u !!! 💗🎉 i love u gx”

Pink and Stefani have been friends for over ten years. Their collaboration at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2012, where they delivered an unforgettable rendition of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” has remained a cherished memory. Pink has since incorporated this mash-up with her own hit single “Funhouse” into her concerts.

Pink and Stefani reunited on stage during Pink’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour in 2018 for a special rendition of the duet version of “Just a Girl.” This memorable performance took place during the tour’s stop in Los Angeles, further solidifying their friendship.

Earlier this year, Pink shocked the world after she revealed that she and Stefani were originally invited to perform with Madonna in their epic 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance where she kissed Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. “I think we all were [invited],” said Pink at the time. “I think Madonna wanted to kiss all of us. I was in Costa Rica at the time, having all kinds of fun with my boyfriend Carey Hart. Gwen Stefani was also invited, I remember. It was a bunch of us.”

(Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)