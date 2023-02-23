P!nk Reveals Why Madonna Doesn’t Like Her

“Madonna doesn’t like me,” shared P!nk during a recent interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show.

P!nk added that the two had a rift, following an awkward encounter on Live with Regis and Kelly nearly 20 years ago. “She tried to kind of play me on ‘Regis and Kelly,’ and I’m not the one, so [it] didn’t work out,” revealed P!nk.

“It’s just such a silly story. … She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was, like, fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when in actuality she invited me into her dressing room.”

She added, “And so I just said a joke when Regis [Philbin] brought me out and said, ‘I heard you were just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me.’”

Apparently, Madonna didn’t like the joke, according to P!nk. “It didn’t work out,” she said. “It didn’t work out for us. Madonna took the joke personally.”

Several months before their Regis and Kelly meeting, P!nk said that Madonna had invited her as well as Gwen Stefani to take part in her infamous kiss with Britney Spears on the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003.

“Some people just don’t like me,” said P!nk. “I’m a polarizing individual.”

When Stern added that Madonna is also a “polarizing individual,” Pink agreed and said she was her biggest fan growing up. Despite their previous interaction, P!nk had only full admiration for the pop legend.

“I fucking love Madonna,” she said. “I love her no matter what. I still love her.”

P!nk recently defended Madonna, who received some backlash around her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. “Let’s just give the people the respect they deserve and have earned, and be a bit nicer,” said P!nk. “Can we all be a bit nicer? I want to be nicer, to myself and others. When a person walks out, the first thing I think is not, ‘Holy shit, did you see their face?’ I don’t think like that. I think, ‘Holy shit, that person has been amazing for so long.’”

P!nk released her ninth album, Trustfall, on Feb. 17, and a recent video for her ballad “When I Get There” in honor of her late father Jim Moore, who passed away in 2021.

