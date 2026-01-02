P!nk Hospitalized on New Year’s Eve

While most people spent New Year’s Eve celebrating with family and friends, P!nk found herself at a different party. On New Year’s Eve, people gathered together to ring in the New Year. But for P!nk, she was surrounded by nurses and doctors as she sat in a hospital bed. Keeping fans updated about her hospital visit, the singer admitted she was there to have surgery on her neck. Even with P!nk in the hospital, she still took a moment to spread a little positivity to her fans.

Posting a picture of herself from the hospital, fans noticed a bandage on the side of her neck. Some artists tend to stay silent about their health, but for P!nk – she has nothing to hide. She announced, “I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck (sic).”

P!nk Faces Surgery Alone

P!nk seemed in high spirits as she embraced the change. Labeling it a new reminder of her journey in life, the singer insisted that rock music was a “contact sport.”

As for P!nk’s family, the singer explained how she was at the hospital alone. Having two children with her husband, Carey Hart, he opted to take the kids snowboarding. Even with P!nk facing the surgery alone, she promised, “I’m going to choose positive thoughts over negative ones. And I’m going to rage against the dying of the light. I’m going to reclaim my wild. And I’m going to keep searching for the light, even as I experience the darkness.”

Although embracing 2026, P!nk used her post to harp on 2025. Deeming the past year “absolutely devastating” and “mildly annoying”, she hopes to leave the “hurt” behind. Remembering the words of her father, P!nk concluded, “Happy New Year and may you experience more joy than sorrow, more sunshine than rain, more love than hatred.”

Gaining over 600,000 likes, fans adored the energy and outlook P!nk brought to 2026. And for the singer, she made it clear that even from a hospital bed, 2026 would begin with resilience, gratitude, and hope.

