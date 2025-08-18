Popular Pop Rock Duo Cancels Concert After Band Member’s Onstage Collapse

Royel Otis has canceled their upcoming performance.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a post to their Instagram Story, the pop duo, which is made up of Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic, announced that they would not be performing at the Lowlands + Pukkelpop festival as scheduled.

The disappointing news came days after Maddell collapsed onstage while performing at the MS Dockville festival.

“We are really sorry to say that we need to cancel our set at Lowlands + Pukkelpop festival as Roy has been unwell with a virus since last night’s show in Hamburg,” the post read. “We were really looking forward to playing for you and hope we can see you at one of our other shows soon. Thank you for all your support always.”

Royel Maddell’s Onstage Collapse

As for what happened when Maddell collapsed, one fan, who claimed to have been in the fourth row at the show, gave a detailed account in a Reddit forum.

According to the fan, after the duo played three songs without incident, “Royel ran/fell off stage.” A privacy screen was quickly put up, limiting what those in the audience could see.

Eventually, the fan claimed, Maddell was carried back onto the stage. Royel Otis then resumed the show, but Maddell “was shaking like crazy and could barely hold his guitar,” according to the fan.

“People started signing to Otis to stop and cancel the show which took him a while to realize but thankfully finally did,” the fan wrote. “When it was done Royel broke down on stage while trying to get back.”

Royel Otis’ Busy Year Ahead

Royel Otis released their debut LP, Pratts & Prain, in 2024. Their sophomore album, Hickey, is due out Aug. 22. The day after their album is released, Royel Otis is scheduled to perform at Reading Festival.

Then, in September, Royel Otis will hit the road with bby, performing across North America for a couple of months. Shows in Australia and Europe will follow. The duo’s final show of the year is currently scheduled for Dec. 8 in Germany.

The duo has yet to announce if their planned performances will go on as scheduled.

Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images