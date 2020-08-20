Positive Grid stirred up the amp world and whet the appetite of a lot of guitarists last year with Spark, a small, portable guitar amp that also features an app which allows you to jam along with tracks, practice, record and much more. The company received an astounding 90,000 orders before any units were shipped. Now the amp is in stock and if you haven’t placed an order yet, you have three days left to take advantage of a discounted offer before the price goes up to its $299 list price.

If you’re curious about how it all works, American Songwriter will have a review in the next few weeks. More immediately, Positive Grid has been hosting live stream events with different artists. Tomorrow, Friday August 21 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, guitarists Doc Coyle and Chris Cain from the band Bad Wolves will chat with renowned guitar journalist Brad Tolinski. You can watch the discussion on Positive Grid’s official Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter pages.

You can catch previous chats from a cross-section of players below:

YouTubers guitarists Glenn Fricker, Nik Nocturnal, and Steve From Boston, plus an informative lesson with guitar teacher extraordinaire Steve Stine