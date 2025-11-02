Post Malone Dressed up as Himself for Halloween—and No One Recognized Him

Even without the facial hair and face tats, Post Malone is an instantly recognizable figure. First gaining mainstream attention with his 2015 rap singe “White Iverson,” he reached unprecedented levels of fame with his pivot to country music, 2024’s F-1 Trillion. You’d think someone who has sold more than 150 million records in the U.S. alone couldn’t open his front door without getting mobbed. But apparently, Posty has found the perfect disguise—himself.

Over the years, Post Malone has noticed a growing trend of fans dressing as him for Halloween. It’s a fairly low-effort costume—all you really need is an oversized flannel shirt, a fake goatee, and some temporary tattoos.

One Halloween, the “Sunflower” crooner, 30, hit up Bourbon Street in New Orleans. He didn’t bother to think of a costume, merely walking around the historic street in his own clothes.

“People thought I was a costume and didn’t get stopped once,” Malone said during a previous appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von. “They were like, ‘Sick costume, dude!’ I’m like, ‘Thanks, man!’ and didn’t get stopped once.’”

Von then began showing the rapper-turned-country hitmaker photos of babies dressed as him, which he found strange but flattering. “I don’t know why my music is so big to the three-and-under demographic,” deadpanned Posty.

Post Malone Gains Reputation as “Nicest Guy in Music”

By now, Post Malone’s terminal politeness is legendary in the music industry. His “Fortnight” collaborator Taylor Swift shared at the 2024 VMAs that it took “forever” to get him to stop calling her “ma’am.” And a mom on TikTok recently offered further proof when she shared video footage of a sweet moment between her young daughter and the “Rockstar” singer.

The little girl, named Addi, approaches Posty at a restaurant and mistakenly exclaims, “You’re my biggest fan! I know all of your songs!”

@helllsbails My daughter took time out of her busy schedule to meet her biggest fan @Post Malone yesterday and he was so incredible. Thank you for making her birthday week!! ♬ original sound – helllsbails

Not missing a beat, the “I Had Some Help” crooner replied, “I’m your biggest fan? You’re damn right I am. I’m a big fan of Addi.”

The clip went viral on TikTok, with one user commenting, “Nothing could make me dislike this man. He just seems so kind.”

Featured image by BG046/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images