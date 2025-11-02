Is There a New Episode of ‘The Road’ Tonight (November 2, 2025)?

Only two episodes in and The Road already proved to be more than a singing competition. With Gretchen Wilson, Blake Shelton, and Keith Urban welcoming contestants to life on tour, the aspiring artists quickly got a taste of the frantic lifestyle that came with a music career. And already sending contestants home, the new series showed that only the best would continue forward. And with the singers taking the stage at the Factory in Dallas, Texas, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and whether it is new.

Although Urban will take the contestants all over the country, for the third episode, the show will remain at the Factory. That’s right, there is a new episode of The Road airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. And besides trying to win over fans, the singers will offer some insight into how they navigate picking the right song and dealing with the challenges that come with a simple soundcheck.

Adam Sanders Showcases More Than His Songwriting Abilities On ‘The Road’

Looking back at last week’s episode, contestant Adam Sanders had the opportunity to perform Cole Swindell’s hit song, “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey”. Throughout the performance, The Road took a moment to highlight the singer’s passion for country music. First released in 2014, Sanders had a special connection with Swindell as he helped write the song alongside Josh Martin and the country star. It even landed No. 1 on the US Country Airplay and No. 3 on the US Hot Country Songs.

While proving his songwriting abilities, Sanders hoped to see himself in the spotlight. And with the audience loving his performance, fans at home couldn’t get enough, writing, “damn, damn, damn good song!” Another person even suggested, “That was better than Cole in my opinion.”

As for singers Blaine Bailey and Olivia Harms, they found their time on The Road coming to an end. While eliminated, Harms wasn’t about to let the competition dictate her future as she insisted, “I’ll just go back to chasing this dream on the road, and I’ll see y’all down the trail.”

With the number of contestants dwindling each week, don’t miss a new episode of The Road, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. And for those who miss it, each episode can be streamed on Paramount+ the following day.

(Photo by Lauren “Lo” Smith/CBS via Getty Images)