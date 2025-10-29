Post Malone Drops $1K in Tips at Dallas-Area Eatery After Headlining Cattle Baron’s Ball

Raised in Texas, Post Malone was well-versed in Southern hospitality long before he ever released his country debut, F-1 Trillion. This past Christmas Eve, the “I Had Some Help” crooner left a whopping $20,000 tip after ducking into a Houston dive bar. Last weekend, Malone was back in the Lone Star State for the 2025 Cattle Baron’s Ball at Southfork Ranch. And in another grand gesture of generosity, the Grammy nominee picked up the tab for two nearby tables.

After performing in front of a crowd of more than 3,000 people, Post Malone stopped by Flips Patio Grill in Grapevine to watch his beloved Dallas Cowboys take on the Denver Broncos. And thanks to the “Rockstar” singer, everyone else there had a much better night than the Cowboys, who lost 44-24.

“Thank you to Post Malone for stopping by at Flips in Grapevine to watch the Cowboys game this weekend!” read a post on the restaurant’s official Facebook page. “He was kind enough to pay a visit and was generous and gracious to our team and guests!”

The establishment shared photos of Posty sporting his Dallas jersey and white cowboy hat and posing with restaurant staffers. According to the Dallas Observer, he covered two nearby tables’ tabs, leaving $1,000 tips for the servers on each check..

Post Malone Left a Staggering Tip for Houston Bartender

This marks the second time in 2025 that the “Pour Me a Drink” crooner made headlines for his stunning generosity toward waitstaff. Stopping by the Railyard Bar in Houston, Post Malone didn’t actually pay a dime toward his drinks, as starstruck patrons chipped in all night. However, he asked 36-year-old Renee Brown to charge him with something, leaving a $20,000 tip for the single mother.

“Things have been extremely difficult, and this was truly a blessing that I can’t fully put into words,” Brown said afterwards.

Making Country Music Meant Saying Goodbye to This Habit

Born Austin Richard Post, Post Malone gained a following with his 2015 rap single “White Iverson.” He dabbled in trip-hop and soft rock before pivoting to country with 2024’s chart-topping F-1 Trillion. And while the transition was mostly smooth, Malone recently revealed that he had to make a big change.

“I try to cuss less in my songs,” said the “Sunflower” singer in an interview with The Hollywood Fix earlier this month. “Not in real life, but in my songs.”

