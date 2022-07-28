Post Malone Drops New Trailer for Concert Documentary, ‘Runaway’

Post Malone is taking his fans behind the scenes of his Runaway Tour in an upcoming documentary.

Amazon Freevee will debut Post Malone: Runaway on the streaming service on August 12. The lead trailer from the impending film has been released, which sees selections from the performances as well as a backstage look.

Elsewhere in the trailer are intimate interviews with those closest to the musician as well as their real-time reactions to the unfolding Covid-19 pandemic. The Runaway Tour was canceled with just five shows remaining in March of 2020, due to the then-emerging pandemic.

“I already knew Post Malone was a force before going on tour. But then, after spending time with him, unfiltered, close, and personal, I very quickly realized he’s unlike anything the world has seen before. He’s a polymath, loyal to his art, a true ‘rock star,'” the film’s director Hector Dockrill said in a press statement.

“Being on tour with Post is like every emotion hitting you at once, it’s intense, and it’s wild, and our vision was to pull fans into the experience just enough to get a glimpse of this, while leaving the rest to the imagination,” he added.

Watch the trailer for the concert documentary below.

Malone will return to the road this fall for a 33-city trek in support of his LP, Twelve Carat Toothache. The tour will kick off on September 10 in Omaha and concludes two months later with a November 15 gig in Los Angeles.

He is also slated to join the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their 2023 tour across Australia and New Zealand. Coming as part of the band’s expansive “Unlimited Love World Tour,” the run includes stadium shows in Auckland, Dunedin, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth in January and February 2023.

(Photo: Tina Benitez-Eves)