“I’m Sure Toby Is Smiling Down”: Post Malone Singing My Favorite Toby Keith Song Has Me in Tears

In 2001, Toby Keith not only suffered the loss of his father but also watched the September 11 terrorists attack on the United States. Although a time of anger, confusion, and fear, Keith poured his emotions into a patriotic anthem that showcased the pride many Americans have in their country. And while Keith sadly passed away in 2024, his legacy continues as Post Malone decided to close out Stagecoach with “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.”

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When promoting the 2026 Stagecoach lineup, organizers announced performances by Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Pitbull, Ludacris, Teddy Swims, Brooks & Dunn, and numerous others. But when it came to headlining the main stage on the final night, all the lights turned to Malone.

Embracing the world of country music when releasing his debut country album, F-1 Trillion, Malone is already hard at work on the follow-up with The Eternal Buzz. Always finding ways to honor the rich history of the genre, Malone sent the entire crowd into a frenzy when he lit up the stage and night sky with a tribute that proved that Keith, like country music, is and will always be timeless.

[RELATED: Post Malone Delivers Raw, Passionate Speech to Fans in Indianapolis: “You Are Loved”]

Fans Call Post Malone The Perfect Ending To Stagecoach

Gaining over 36,000 likes, fans considered it one of the best ways to end Stagecoach. “Perfect wrap up to the perfect weekend.” Another fan added, “Not Posty doing my favorite Toby song! Absolute fire! Goosebumps and tears!” Malone even made those who never traveled to Stagecoach want to make the trip. “I’m 59 years old and after your lineup this year… Stagecoach is on my bucket list.”

As far as what Keith might think of the performance? Fans feel confident that the country legend would love every second of it. “I’m sure Toby is smiling down,” one fan wrote.

As for The Eternal Buzz, Malone first discussed his upcoming album last year when explaining how Nashville embraced him. Working alongside Ernest, Hardy, and Thomas Rhett, he admitted, “We just have fun. We just sit and f***ing talk and make songs. And so I’m pretty excited for the new record already.”

Not giving away too many details surrounding the new album, Malone noted, “I sit there and listen to these songs, and I usually hate listening to my music, but listening to the band play, I get so excited.”

With a performance that blended tribute and celebration, Malone delivered a finale that won’t soon be forgotten. And as the lights dimmed, the spirit of Keith lived on.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)