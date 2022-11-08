Post Malone Declares Couple “Lawfully Wedded” at His Show

A pair of Post Malone fans got a little help from the rapper to officiate their marriage.

TikTok user Heidi Lavon shared in a video on Monday (Nov. 7) that Malone married two of her best friends, Jana and Randee, during his concert in Seattle, Washington, over the weekend. “Do you have anything you’d like to say to each other?” he asks them as they stand onstage after the show. The couple then pronounce their love to one another and Malone asks them both if they’re willing to take one another as their lawfully wedded partners to which they reply, “I do.”

“You may kiss your partner right now,” the singer says as the crowd that gathered to watch the unofficial ceremony cheers in the background. “In the eyes of space, I declare these two lawfully wedded,” Malone shouts as fans continue to cheer. The clip then segues to Malone performing “Rockstar” live during the show.

Lavon is also encouraging her millions of followers to get Malone to come to the couple’s wedding in March 2023, with their ultimate mission being to play beer pong with him on their special day. “We still need your help, please tag Post Malone in this video and the other video and hopefully we can get him to the wedding in March,” Lavon urges in a follow up clip.

Malone has made a habit out of paying it forward to fans, as he recently did a gender reveal for another couple at his show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The couple handed him a poster that had an envelope attached to it containing the sex of their baby. Posty honored their request to open the envelope and surprised them with the news that they’re expecting a girl.

The “Better Now” singer is nearing the end of his Twelve Carat Tour that continues through Nov. 16, where it wraps with a two-night stay at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Photo by Tina Benitez-Eves