Post Malone Surprises Fans at the Ryman Auditorium With Cover of Hank Williams’ “Honky Tonk Blues”

While sharing his love for hip hop, pop, and R&B, Post Malone gained a sizable following as he sold over 80 million albums and won numerous accolades from the Billboard Music Awards and the American Music Awards. Having released five studio albums and starred in films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Road House, Malone spent the last several months dipping his toes into country music. With other artists like Beyoncé taking over the genre, Malone recently performed Hank Williams’ “Honky Tonk Blues.”

Videos by American Songwriter

When discussing country music, Hank Williams is almost in a category of his own as he recorded 55 singles that reached the top 10 on the Billboard Country & Western Best Sellers chart. While passing away back in January 1953, the singer’s legacy continues today. And wanting to pay tribute to the icon, Malone found no better time than while performing at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

With fans excited to see Malone perform, benefitting St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, one person made sure to capture his cover of “Honky Tonk Blues.” Posting the video online, fans in attendance and online loved the singer’s tribute to Williams and country music. One person wrote, “What a dream.” Another fan shared how jealous they were of the people who watched the performance in person.

Post Malone Showcases A Unique Way To Open A Bottle With A Boot

Over the last few months, Malone teased his entry into country music as he appeared on albums like Beyoncé Cowboy Carter and HARDY’s Hixtape Volume 3: Difftape. He even performed the classic song “Cocaine Blues” by Johnny Cash. Showing a deep love and respect for country music, fans anxiously await his full embrace of the genre.

Outside of performing at the Ryman Auditorium, Malone also showcased the many uses of a cowboy boot. While many use cowboy boots as a fashion statement, Malone used them to help open a bottle. Wanting to enjoy a nice glass of wine, the singer noticed there was no bottle opener. Not remotely letting that stop him, Malone took his boot and placed the bottle inside. Hitting it numerous times against the wall, the cork eventually eased its way out.

Fans loved the creativity from Malone, writing, “Everything seems more fun with Posty around!” One comment included, “Drinking that $20 bottle of Decoy just like the regular folk. Love to see it” And as for Malone, he admitted, “Bad day to be a bottle of Decoy.”

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)