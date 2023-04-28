Post Malone Teases New Music, Explains Recent Weight Loss

Post Malone is looking much slimmer nowadays. With a history of drug use, this led many fans to worry or speculate that he was using again. However, Post reassured his supporters that his new physique was just a product of a healthier lifestyle via an Instagram post on Thursday (April 27).

“hello everybody, i hope you’re having a great night,” he began. “i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”

Regarding his “dad life” comment, Malone revealed last summer that he and his fianceé, whose full name and background are mostly unknown to fans, welcomed a daughter. With this caption under his Thursday photo dump, it seems like Malone is devoting more time and energy to his only child, who he has not revealed the name of yet.

Later in the post, Malone discussed the potential for new music soon.

“i’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all,” he continued. “you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time.”

Ten months after the release of his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache, which arrived in June 2022 around the same time as his daughter’s birth, Malone dropped “Chemical.” Potentially a promotional single for an impending full-length effort, “Chemical” led fans to believe more music was on the horizon. And now, Malone has added more fuel to the fire. Check out his recent Instagram post below.

