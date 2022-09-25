Post Malone Hospitalized, Postpones Boston Concert

Post Malone was forced to postpone his Sept. 24 Boston concert at the RD Garden Center at the last minute after being hospitalized for pain he’s still suffering from following a recent fall on stage a week earlier during a concert in St. Louis.

“Boston, I love ya’ll so fucking much,” wrote Malone on social media. “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock p.m., and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight.”

He added, “I’m so fucking sorry. Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will still be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I’m so fucking sorry. I love ya’ll so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston. I’ll see you soon.”

Halfway through his show at the Enterprise Center on Sept. 17, Malone injured his ribs while performing his hit “Circles.” The singer fell through a hole on stage forcing his entire body to hit the stage. He lay on the stage clutching his ribs for several minutes before medics tended to him.

He was eventually escorted offstage before returning and thanking fans for their patience and continuing his set.

Malone is currently on his 38-date Twelve Carat North American Tour with special guest Roddy Ricch, which is set to wrap up at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

Photo: Tina Benitez-Eves