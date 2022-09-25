Kelly Clarkson Covers “When You Wish Upon A Star” and More on Latest ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson, who recently received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, performed a handful of stellar song renditions over the past week on her popular daytime television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

American Songwriter wanted to highlight these performances as they offer some of the best cover tunes on the planet, day in and day out. The talk show host, award-winning artist, and reality television show star is the gift that keeps on giving. That’s why she got her star on the Walk of Fame. Because she is one, herself.

To kick off the week, Clarkson covered the soulful track “Make It Rain” by Foy Vance, offering her emotive, big voice to the powerful track. Check it out below.

Clarkson followed that up on Tuesday (Sept. 20) with a rendition of “‘I Don’t Feel Like Dancing” by Scissor Sisters. Taking on the upbeat track, Clarkson gave an eye-opening performance akin to a shot of espresso.

The next day (Sept. 21), Clarkson took on the classic track, “Simply Irresistible,” by Robert Palmer. It’s a song we’ve all heard, all know, and likely have even attempted at karaoke. So, it’s a perfect fit for a regular “Kellyoke” segment.

Check out those two songs below. And as always Clarkson is backed by her fantastic band, Y’all.

To round out the week, Clarkson performed two more well-known hits. On Thursday (Sept. 22), it was a rendition of the song “Ring My Bell” by Anita Ward. Just hearing the name of the track, it’s impossible not to sing the chorus in your head: You can ring my beelllllllll-lllll. Ring my bell! And, of course, Clarkson offered her supreme skills to the standout, beloved single from Ward.

Next, the show host took on the classic Disney tune—”When You Wish Upon a Star”—appropriate now that the live-action version of Pinnochio is streaming on Disney+. Clarkson welcomed singer Cynthia Erivo to do the song as a duet and the result is *chef’s kiss* so take a listen to both of those songs below and let them liven your day.

