Post Malone Performing This George Strait Classic Is the Best Thing You’ll See All Day

Post Malone has been talking about making a country record for years. He grew up in Texas and is a lifelong fan of the genre. However, some may look at the rest of his music career and wave off his country aspirations. No matter what listeners think of his collaborations with Blake Shelton and Morgan Wallen, there’s no denying Malone has some country cred. He proved that with a killer George Strait cover on night one of CMA Fest.

Videos by American Songwriter

Malone started the night with a surprise performance at Nissan Stadium. He sang “I Had Some Help” before inviting Blake Shelton to join him for their unreleased song “Pour Me a Drink.” Then, they went to Ole Red, Shelton’s bar, and the home of Spotify House during this year’s CMA Fest. There, they performed a stripped-down rendition of their collaboration. Posty also played a few solo acoustic songs. Among them was Strait’s 1997 No. 1 hit “Carrying Your Love with Me.” Check out a clip of the performance below.

this is the best thing i’ve seen all day pic.twitter.com/dLqHijI1nD — posty🚬🍺 (@honeyposty) June 7, 2024

[RELATED: Post Malone and Blake Shelton Perform 2 Different Versions of Their Unreleased Duet “Pour Me a Drink” at CMA Fest]

Post Malone’s History of Country Covers

Post Malone writes plenty of his own music. At the same time, he knows his way around a cover song. Over the last few years, he’s shared videos that show him covering songs by Nirvana, Sturgill Simpson, Brad Paisley, Hank Williams, and others. No matter what genre he dips his toe into, his cover songs are dead-on.

In 2021, Malone performed during Matthew McConaughey’s We’re Texas benefit concert. He delivered a stellar cover of Brad Paisley’s tongue-in-cheek “I’m Gonna Miss Her” and Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown.”

Also, there was the time when Malone appeared on Dwight Yoakam’s Greater Bakersfield SiriusXM show. During his appearance, he and Yoakam played “A Thousand Miles from Nowhere,” “The Bottle Let Me Down,” and more.

So, Malone’s entry into country music has been a long time coming. He’s finally plotting the release of his debut country album after years of flirting with the idea and showing those who cared to see what the music means to him.

Featured Image by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify