Post Malone Prepares to Celebrate Official Grand Opening of Nashville Bar With Broadway Pop-up Show

After dabbling in hip-hop and pop-rock, Post Malone is now planting roots in country music. Releasing his country debut F-1 Trillion in 2024, the Texas-raised artist was welcomed with open arms by Nashville greats like Blake Shelton and Lainey Wilson. In July, Malone added to his country music bona fides when he opened his bar, Posty’s, on Broadway Street. Now, the “Pour Me a Drink” crooner, 30, is officially celebrating his establishment’s grand opening.

Videos by American Songwriter

Post Malone Announces Broadway Pop-Up Show

In July 2025, Post Malone added his name to the growing list of country music stars whose names appear in neon lights along Broadway Street. Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, and Dierks Bentley are just some of the A-listers who own establishments along the popular tourist area.

On Wednesday, Oct. 8, the “I Had Some Help” hitmaker will deliver a free pop-up show on Broadway Street at 8 p.m. Central. The performance wraps up three days of grand opening events. Monday (Oct. 6) kicked off photo ops with the singer’s Madame Tussaud’s wax figure, exclusive merch, and more photo ops with hand-painted murals outside the bar.

The three-story, 26,000-square-foot venue includes six bars and three stages. Each floor offers a different immersive experience, complete with views of the Nashville skyline from its rooftop patio.

TC Restaurant Group, which operates venues for Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean, also oversees Posty’s.

Here to Stay

The last few years have seen a growing trend of musicians migrating to country from other genres. Therefore, many wondered how long Post Malone would take up sonic residence in Nashville. Opening a bar on Broadway Street seemed to cement that F-1 Trillion was more than just a layover in Honkytonk Town. In fact, rumor has it that Posty’s next endeavor will veer even deeper into country territory.

In a May 2025 interview with The Tennessean, Malone guitarist Derek Wells promised “more fiddle, pedal steel, guitar solos” on the Grammy nominee’s next album.

“Where we started as two feet over the line into traditional country on ‘F-1 Trillion’ has turned into head, chest, shoulders and feet across the line on where we’re headed with the next batch of songs,” Wells said.

Featured image by Jim Dyson/Getty Images