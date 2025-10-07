Stevie Nicks Has Fans in a Frenzy With Cryptic Social Media Post

Forming the soft-rock duo Buckingham Nicks with then-boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks didn’t find commercial success immediately. However, the duo’s self-titled debut caught the attention of Mick Fleetwood, who invited them to audition for his band, Fleetwood Mac. With Buckingham and Nicks on board, Fleetwood Mac would become one of the best-selling bands of all time, picking up two Grammy Awards and selling more than 120 million records. Five decades later, the ex-lovers shocked fans when they reunited to re-release their Buckingham Nicks album long after it fell out of print circulation. Now, the “Edge of Seventeen” singer, 77, is teasing another surprise.

“I’m so excited to announce something very special coming in two weeks.. stay tuned for more details!” Nicks wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Oct. 7.) The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer didn’t share any information beyond that—just a photo of her feet in white leg warmers and high-heeled white boots.

Is Mattel Adding Another Stevie Nicks Doll to Its Shelf?

In November 2023, Mattel officially released its Stevie Nicks Barbie Music Collector doll. The “Rhiannon” singer even supplied the company with the original outfit she wore on the cover of Fleetwood Mac’s seminal 1977 album Rumours.

““I sent them the boots, which I would never ever let out of my sight before, and the outfit,” Nicks told Elle in an October 2023 interview. “I said, ‘This is it. This is the whole package.’”

Nicks’ most recent social media post has fans speculating that another Barbie is on the way, this one dressed similarly to the singer-songwriter on the cover of her 1981 solo debut Bella Donna. In contrast to the flowing black dress and golden moon necklace of Rumours, Nicks wears a flowing white gown and a wide-eyed expression, balancing a white cockatoo on her arm.

The Instagram photo lends credence to that theory, along with a comment from the official Barbie Instagram account, which simply dropped two “side-eye” emojis.

“BELLA DONNA BARBIEEEEE,” enthused one Instagram user.

Bella Donna featured one of Nicks’ most recognizable solo numbers, “Edge of Seventeen.” Two famous duets — “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” with Tom Petty and “Leather and Lace” with Don Henley — also first appeared there.

Featured image by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID