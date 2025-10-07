New Spinal Tap Tribute Album Featuring Members of Guns N’ Roses an Foo Fighters Released to Benefit Teen Cancer America Charity

Here’s an album you’ll definitely want to turn up to 11! A diverse variety of musicians have lent their talents to an expansive new album paying tribute to everyone’s favorite mock rock band, Spinal Tap. The Majesty of Rock: A Spinal Tap Tribute is a 35-track collection available now as a digital download that will benefit the Teen Cancer America charity.

Videos by American Songwriter

The album can be purchased for a limited time at TeenCancerAmerica.org for a minimum donation $19.84. The price is a nod to the release date of the classic 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap.

[RELATED: Watch Elton John and Spinal Tap Perform the Mock Rock Band’s Classic “Stonehenge”; Spinal Tap II Soundtrack Details Revealed]

Among the many artists who have contributed to the project are current or former members of Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Mastodon, System of a Down, and Soul Asylum. The album includes covers of more than a dozen songs from the Spinal Tap catalog. Multiple versions of several tunes, recorded by different contributors, are featured on the album.

Longtime GN’R keyboardist Dizzy Reed is featured on a rendition of “Sex Farm” by Jason Achilles, while ex-Queens of the Stone Age member Alain Johannes also contributed a version of that song. System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan appears on a cover of “(Listen to the) Flower People” by the band Antenna the End.

The album also includes alternative-rock veteran Robyn Hitchcock’s rendition of “The Majesty of Rock” and a cover of “Hell Hole” by Astrid Young, Neil Young’s sister.

About Teen Cancer America

Teen Cancer America was co-founded in 2012 by The Who’s surviving original members, frontman Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend. The charity funds recreational areas geared specifically toward and programs supporting teenagers and young adults with cancer.

The organization was inspired by the similar U.K. charity Teen Cancer Trust, of which Daltrey has long been a major patron.

More About Spinal Tap

Spinal Tap is a parody rock band created by comedians/musicians Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer. This Is Spinal Tap, which was directed by and also featured Rob Reiner, told the hilarious fictional story of the band’s history and its ill-fated U.S. tour in support of a new album titled Smell the Glove.

A sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, premiered in September. The movie features cameos by Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood. All the aforementioned stars also are featured on the film’s soundtrack album.

The Majesty of Rock: A Spinal Tap Tribute Track List:

“Hell Hole” – Astrid Young “Tonight I’m Gonna Rock You Tonight” – Hush Drops “Heavy Duty” – Ryan Smith “Rock ‘n’ Roll Creation” – Crippled Black Phoenix “America” – Nick Kizirnis “Cups and Cakes” – Loki’s Folly “Big Bottom” – S.S.R.J.C.T. “Sex Farm” – Alain Johannes “Stonehenge” – Rabih Gebeile “Gimme Some Money” – Josh Caterer “(Listen to the) Flower People” – The Royal Arctic Institute “All the Way Home” – Drunken Prayer “Bitch School” – Harry Muff’s Disco “Sex Farm” – Jason Achilles featuring Dizzy Reed “Rainy Day Sun” – The Small Square “Clam Caravan” – King Dave “The Majesty of Rock” – The Play It Back Players “Tonight I’m Gonna Rock You Tonight” – West Bound featuring Chas West “The Majesty of Rock” – Robyn Hitchcock “Gimme Some Money” – Modern Guilt “Bitch School” – Guji “All the Way Home” – MKT DPT “(Listen to the) Flower People” – Antenna the End featuring John Dolmayan “Big Bottom” – An Errant “America” – Jeremy Wilms “Heavy Duty” – Benjamin Jayne “(Listen to the) Flower People” – Mike Baggetta “Gimme Some Money” – The Lightning Rods “Sex Farm” – Dusty Bo “Heavy Duty” – deFrance “Bitch School” – Wizard Pouch “Gimme Some Money” – Abby Travis “(Listen to the) Flower People” – Kit ‘n’ Tenders “Heavy Duty” – Satellite Sky “Hell Hole” – Lemoyne Alexander

(Photo by Pete Cronin/Redferns/Getty Images)