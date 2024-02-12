Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Share Special Super Bowl Moment Thanks to Post Malone

With millions of people watching, the Kansas City Chiefs once again defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year. Although needing to go into overtime to determine a winner, in the end, Patrick Mahomes seemed unstoppable as a simple pass ended the 49ers’ dreams of redemption. But before the final whistle was blown, those in attendance and viewers at home were dazzled by numerous singers like Usher, Reba McEntire, Alicia Keys, and even Post Malone. Singing “America the Beautiful”, Malone’s cover of the song caused a special moment between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

Throughout the Super Bowl, the cameras continuously showed Swift cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce. But while she ended the night celebrating her first Super Bowl win with Kelce, cameras caught her snuggling up to Lively as Malone serenaded the audience. The pair even laughed about seeing themselves on camera.

Already gaining nearly 2 million views, fans praised Malone for his performance. Comments included, “Wow this man can fill a stadium with only his voice and a guitar. Beautiful performance and brilliant voice. I hope to see him next year in the halftime show.” One person even discussed the singer’s past comments on getting nervous before a performance. “I hope that made Post happy. He has spoken about how nervous and crippled with anxiety he sings, every single time, no matter how long hes been doing it, and he doesn’t like his voice but he knows everyone else does, and he’s fond of the writing part, so he continues. He’s such an amazing vocalist who deserves everything in gold.”

Post Malone And Taylor Swift Work Together On New Song

While enjoying listening to Malone perform on the field, Swift knows about the power behind his voice as they collaborated on the song “Fortnight”, which will released with the upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. Speaking about the collaboration, Malone praised Swift, saying, “She’s amazing. She’s so sweet and so kind and talented and she hit me up and said, ‘Let’s do it.’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah.'”

Swift first announced the new album when accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award at the Grammys. At the time, she said, “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you.”

