Post Malone’s “Psycho” Video Reaches 1 Billion Views on YouTube

For the fifth time in his career, one of Post Malone‘s YouTube videos has hit 1 billion views.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Featuring beloved R&B vocalist Ty Dolla $ign, Post Malone’s “Psycho” officially passed the 1 billion mark on Wednesday (April 12). Before this, Post Malone’s songs “White Iverson,” “Rockstar” with 21 Savage, “Congratulations” with Quavo, and “Sunflower” with Swae Lee all achieved the milestone as well.

As the third promotional single for his 2018 album Beerbongs & Bentleys, “Psycho” garnered huge numbers right off the bat. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2018, and quickly earned 3x platinum certification before the year even ended.

Eventually in late 2022, “Psycho” hit 10x platinum, which is referred to as diamond status in the industry. While all this was taking place, the visuals for the song that came out a month after its initial release was racking up views.

One of three collaborations from Post and Ty $, with the other two being “Spicy” (2020) and Kanye West’s “Fade” (2015), “Psycho”‘s music video demonstrates the chemistry between the two soft-voiced phenoms. Riding around in a futuristic war tank in the desert, the duo both don fur coats and sing their hearts out.

Along with its YouTube success, “Psycho” has reached more than 1.3 billion streams on Spotify, one of 10 songs in his catalog that can say this. The next closest song of Malone’s to 1 billion YouTube views is “Better Now,” which comes immediately after “Psycho” at ninth on the Beerbongs & Bentleys track list. The “Better Now” music video currently has 566 million views, so it could be a while before it arrives at the 1 billion checkpoint.

Another signifier of Post Malone’s mesmerizing mainstream appeal, “Psycho” attracting 1 billion pairs of eyes to its music video is quite simply, absurd. But, what Post Malone has taught fans all throughout his still young career is that he can make the unthinkable seem routine. Watch the “Psycho” visuals below.

(Photo: Tina Benitez-Eves / American Songwriter)