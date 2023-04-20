Post Malone Breaks Record for Most Diamond Singles

Post Malone’s songs “Circles,” “Better Now,” and “I Fall Apart” have all achieved diamond status. RIAA updated its website to reflect these certifications.

Racking up 10 million units sold, which is also recognized as 10x platinum, these three songs helped Malone break the record for most RIAA diamond singles of all time.

Now with eight songs that have passed this threshold, Malone surpasses the previous record-holder Bruno Mars, who has six. In honor of the occasion, Malone will release a brand new project titled The Diamond Collection on April 21, which consists of every diamond song he has, as well as his recent single “Chemical.”

Check out the entire track list below.



1. “White Iverson”

2. “Congratulations” (feat. Quavo)

3. “I Fall Apart”

4. “Rockstar” (feat. 21 Savage)

5. “Psycho” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

6. “Better Now”

7. “Sunflower” (with Swae Lee)

8. “Circles”

9. “Chemical”

“Chemical” is Malone’s first song of 2023, following up his most recent studio album Twelve Carat Toothache from last summer. As of Thursday, the song has already eclipsed 17 million Spotify streams while its music video reached 5 million views on YouTube.

Thursday’s news about Malone’s record-breaking diamond feat comes just eight days after the music video for his 2018 song “Psycho” with Ty Dolla $ign hit 1 billion views. As the fifth song in his catalog to do so, “Psycho” and the four other billion-view tracks all have already achieved RIAA diamond and will land on The Diamond Collection project.

What’s perhaps most staggering about Malone’s new accomplishment is the amount of time he did it in. The first song released of the eight diamond singles is “White Iverson,” which came out less than eight years ago. With a career that hasn’t even lasted a decade yet, Post Malone is already one of the most decorated musicians ever.

(Photo by Tina Benitez-Eves / American Songwriter)