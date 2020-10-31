From their new EP,

Short-Sighted People In Power,

released today October 30, 2020.

My Politic, “Fantasies of a Fox News Viewer”

I miss America, the way it used to be

When I turned on my TV

All I saw were people just like me

Yeah I miss America



By Kaston Guffey



It’s been a dark and chaotic time here in America. Lennon sang, “Strange days indeed!” But even he never saw anything like this.

Dual pandemics of illness and misinformation, combined with lockdown, wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes, riots and the everyday brutality, with the election just days away.



The result is an America linked by a collective cognitive dissonance which never ends. Nobody’s immune. It doesn’t matter what side you’re on. You can be, as Woody Guthrie said, “Right wing, left wing, or chicken wing,” it doesn’t matter. Everyone knows that much of what we hear is, to quote Joe Biden, malarkey.*



Into this midst of this malarkeytime came a few emails about a project from Nashville by My Politic. They’re an acoustic-based

Americana duo with songs and vocals by Kaston Guffey and Nick Pankey with a new EP coming entitled Short-Sighted People In Power.



These songs are all by Guffey, who invited me to listen, He wrote that he felt these songs were important. Song titles included one called “Fantasies of a Fox News Viewer,” which was both intriguing and scary. Erroneously I assumed this was a pro-Trump vision of America. I put it on with some apprehension, not unlike how I feel if I ever choose to check out Fox News at night. Curiosity mingled with fear.

I was, of course, wrong about these songs. Delightfully wrong. These are great songs, and perfect for this American moment. Guffey wrote pointed political lyrics that aren’t ponderous or preachy, the usual sandtraps.



These are funny, smart and compelling songs. And rendered tenderly with close harmonies throughout. Think of Don Henley and Glenn Frey singing together on all Randy Newman songs. It’s subversive yet also charming. And this song, “Fantasies of a Fox News Viewer,” is a good place to start, emblematic of the whole album. To a gently infectious country-tinged tune, comes a chorus which cuts to the chase:

“I miss America, the way it used to be.”



And that truth lends a dimension of poignance because it’s real, and it’s not crazy. Sure, it’s not politically correct, or acceptable in these modern times. But it’s human to yearn for the comfort of the world we knew as kids. Accepting that the world has changed so profoundly is not easy, especially if you don’t like, or even understand, the changes. The song comes alive by being inside of the character. It mirrors his upbringing on all the myths of American history on which we were raised. It shows the impact of the perpetual drumming of misinformation from the inside.



How Kaston mastered this style was explained in email in which he declared

by his reverence for Randy Newman, the king of ironic songwriting and use of character. But doing what he does in songs is harder than it might seem. And this is a big subject – a mad king attempting to save his empire by deceiving his own people about the illness which is killing them.

This is the stuff Shakespeare wrote about, but it took him entire plays to do it. And long ones! But to do that in a song is a whole other thing. Try singing along to King Lear. Can’t be done.



So we are proud to share with you today this first foray into the new EP. “Fantasies of a Fox News Viewer.”

My Politic, Nick Pankey & Kaston Guffey

Fantasies of a Fox News Viewer

By Kaston Guffey



All you Hollywood elites

You just don’t understand us

We like our leader rich

With no political experience



So what if he hates women ?

I can barely stand my wife

So what if he hates immigrants ?

I’ve been taught to my whole life



What has happened to the white man?

You know, we like power too

Ain’t allowed to express it

The way these colored people do



It ain’t like nothin’ bad’s ever happened

And if it did those men they weren’t like us

See, we’re just trying to protect our families

From people that we can’t trust

Chorus

I miss america the way it used to be

When i turned on my tv all i saw was people just like me

I miss america when i walked out my door

There weren’t a bunch of snowflake protests

It was peaceful but it ain’t anymore

I miss america

It ain’t my fault

All them Indians died

Had to start a country some how

I hear oklahoma’s nice



So what about slavery I was born in 1959

Reagan told us that they’re weak and their lazy

Milking welfare for every dime



Dont get me started on the gays

Or abortion, that’s a sin

God told me through the tv preacher

You know i put my faith in him

I love this country and i show it

With my confederate flag in the wind



It’s Everybody else is to blame

For these hard times we’re living in

Chorus

I miss america the way it used to be

When i turned on my tv all I saw was people just like me

I miss America when i walked out my door

There weren’t a bunch of snowflake protests

It was peaceful but it ain’t anymore

yeah it was peaceful but it ain’t anymore

yeah I miss america

‘Malarkey’ is derived from the Greek μαλακία, or malakia, for idiocy, stupidity, bullshit, nonsense, masturbation (figuratively), popularized by the Irish-American cartoonist Thomas Aloysius (“Tad”) Dorgan in 1922. Other choice alternatives from Joe’s early years include: hokum, codswallop, flapdoodle, poppycock, balderdash, blarney, folderol, horsefeathers, tommyrot, twaddle, and, yes, trumpery.