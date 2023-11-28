Priest Demoted After Allowing Sabrina Carpenter to Film “Provocative” Music Video in Church

Over Halloween, Sabrina Carpenter released the music video for her song “Feather,” which featured toxic men getting their just desserts. The video had a classic slasher film vibe, calling to mind a Jennifer’s Body/The House Bunny crossover if Anna Faris had started killing men in The House Bunny. Carpenter embodied the character well, leading misbehaving men to their dooms and still looking cute while she did it. The part of the video people are having problems with: she filmed some of it in a Catholic church.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish in Williamsburg, Brooklyn opened its doors to Carpenter under the approval of Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello. Carpenter festooned the altar with bubblegum-pop icons and imagery, including pink and purple coffins, a vase full of dark red liquid, candles, and sequined crosses. She then traipsed through the pews in a short tulle dress and black veil in false mourning for the men she did away with.

That’s all well and good in the name of art, but parishioners and the diocese expressed concern over Gigantiello’s decision to allow Carpenter to film in the church considering the content of the video. In response, the diocese demoted Gigantiello from his administrative position and as Vicar for Development for the Diocese of Brooklyn.

The Bishop of Brooklyn, Robert Brennan, launched an investigation into the incident, and the diocese put out a statement condemning the “appalling” nature of the video.

Gigantiello “Undoubtedly Many are Upset Over What Has Transpired”

A mass of reparation was performed by Bishop Brennan at the church, which was attended by about 50 people. Gigantiello put out his own statement following the events, in which he apologized for the use of the church. Apparently, he was approached by a film crew, and after doing his own research into Sabrina Carpenter, found that the results “did not reveal anything questionable.” He then approved the crew to film there.

“In an effort to further strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community and parish, I agreed to the filming after a general search of the artists involved did not reveal anything questionable,” said Gigantiello in his statement. “The parish staff and I were not aware that anything provocative was occurring in the church nor were we aware that faux coffins and other funeral items would be placed in the sanctuary,” he continued. “Undoubtedly many are upset over what has transpired, no more than myself.”

Parishioners are backing their priest in this situation, though, claiming “The punishment did not fit the crime,” as Louis Barricelli Jr. told The New York Times. Many have forgiven Gigantiello already. Additionally, there has not been a response from Sabrina Carpenter or her team on the matter.

(Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)