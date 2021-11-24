Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales From Artists Reba McEntire Luke Combs, Green Day, 311 and More

As Black Friday approaches, everyone is looking for the right deal. Well, leave it to your favorite musicians to take care of their fans.

Several musical artists are marking down prices on their merchandise just in time for the holidays. From pop and rock to hip hop and country, there is a deal to be found.



Check out some of the sales that we found for the music merch lover in you.

Kelsea Ballerini

Ballerini is offering 20% off storewide if you purchase her merch, which includes hoodies, t-shirts, hats, wine glasses, bumper stickers, and more.

Check out her site HERE.

Green Day

In a post on Twitter, the rock band it telling Santa not to fret, they have him covered. With sales ranging from 10-20% off select items, Green Day is getting in on the Black Friday madness. Posters, T-shirts, jigsaw puzzles, and more are getting the discounted treatment this year. All you have to do is check out their website HERE.

Jason Aldean

Aldean is giving 30% off storewide, now through Cyber Monday, so you have to act quickly. The artist has his new album and exclusive merchandise ready to go. In addition, those who spend $25 or more are eligible for a free gift.

Check out his site HERE.

Fall Out Boy

Get ready Fall Out Boy fans, there is a Fa la la la la Out Boy holiday sale going on. According to their website, they are offering 25% off of select items. This sale begins now and is stretching a day beyond Cyber Monday to Tuesday, November 30. This holiday you can grab your very own Fall Out Boy dolls, hats, hoodies, and t-shirts on their website HERE.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire is joining fellow country artists with deals of her own. She too is giving 20% off her merchandise storewide, from Black Friday until Cyber Monday. As far as we can tell, the discount does not include Reba’s Dillard’s line or her Justin Boot line. It only includes official merchandise, like a Fancy umbrella and journal, Reba T-shirts, mugs, tanks and more. Check out her site HERE.

Blink-182

Blink-182 is definitely in the holiday spirit. The band is offering up to a whopping 60% off merchandise for their Black Friday sale. Items such as T-shirts, socks, sides, beanies, sweatpants, Airpod cases and so much more are getting slashed. And in case your newborn baby is a fan of Blink-182, there is also a onesie available on sale. Check out their site HERE.

311

The band shared their holiday news on Instagram saying, “311 HOLIDAY SALE now launched! Featuring new holiday goods, recent tour goods, and prices discounted storewide! Holiday cards also include a chance to win amazing prizes!”

Prices on items such as Christmas Ornaments, cards, beanies, sweats and stockings will will be discounted through Cyber Monday. Check out their store HERE.

Luke Combs

From Friday, Nov. 19 through Monday, November 29, you can get all your favorite Luke Combs merch. The “Beautiful Crazy” singer is offering up 15% off of select items and 25% for Bootleggers. All you have to do is sign into your Bootleggers account to get an additional 10% off. Check out Luke’s site HERE.

Kanye West

It’s beginning to look like Christmas, or at least Black Friday, as Kanye West is offering up to 50% off Ye merchandise. The fashion mogul is making hoodies and T-shirts from all his projects available at a discount. There is Jesus is King merchandise, Kanye West Pablo merch, and Kanye West Sunday Services merch for whichever Kanye you desire. Check out his site HERE.

Kelly Clarkson

While it’s not splashed across her website as a holiday sale, Kelly Clarkson is offering 10% off select Christmas items, including an autographed box set and a deluxe package of her Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around. In addition to those items, Clarkson is also offering a discount on Chirstmas sweatshirts and T-shirts. Check out her site HERE.