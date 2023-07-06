Prolific Film Composer Lorne Balfe Discusses the Score of ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’

Scottish composer Lorne Balfe has revealed that it took 555 musicians from around the world to record the score for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The ambitious score was recorded across the globe, including in various European cities such as Vienna, Venice, Switzerland, Rome, and others.

During a recent interview with Variety, Balfe revealed the complicated process of recording the film’s soundtrack. He said, “I wanted to be pure and honest about what we were seeing and involve the local community.

“So, when they were filming in Rome, we recorded there,” he continued. “And we went to Vienna and found local musicians there. There are times when it warrants a small ensemble, and there are times when it warrants a global franchise.”

Balfe claims that he composed “over 14 hours of music” for the action epic. Although, only two-and-a-half hours of Balfe’s score was included in the final film, which will be released on July 10. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One finds Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his IMF team facing off against a villainous AI known as The Entity.

Balfe recalls to Variety how he composed the scenes in the movie to reflect the emotions that Cruise’s character was feeling from scene to scene. Balfe explained, “There were certain things on bridges and certain relationships that come to an end. You see a totally different side to Ethan. You see someone who is protective and driven by different things, and that’s where that emotion came from.”

Balfe also revealed that likes to lean into the original Mission: Impossible theme music, which was composed by Lalo Schifrin. He added, “I embraced it. That DNA is well connected throughout the film. It’s connected to Ethan’s theme and the main opening titles.”

Later in his interview with Variety, Balfe disclosed how he created a new theme for Ethan in Dead Reckoning Part One. He said, “I went back and looked at Sergei Rachmaninoff and Igor Stravinsky and reinvented what was already there. It’s what the audience relates to and their connection with it, but it’s twisted differently … It was about taking that and delving into the emotional and tragic vocabulary.”

(Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage)