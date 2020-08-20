Another week and another chance to drool over a new PRS Guitar. The esteemed guitar manufacture is celebrating their 35th Anniversary this year and this week’s release is the 35th Anniversary PRS SE Custom 24 in a new Faded Blue Burst.

The first run of 35th Anniversary SE Custom 24’s was introduced in October 2019 in a Black Fold Wrap Burst, with a limited run of 3500 guitars. With such high demand from consumers and dealers worldwide for the model that started it all, PRS went back for a second run, adding the new color and preserving the collectability of both models. Less than 3000 guitars will be produced.

According to PRS, this limited-edition model captures the foundational elements of an iconic model and adds the musical functionality of the Paul’s Guitar, creating a new, versatile platform. The 35th Anniversary SE Custom 24 features TCI “S” treble and bass pickups with two mini-toggle switches that allow players to put either or both pickups in humbucking or true single-coil mode. The clarity and balanced tones of these vintage-inspired pickups are both big and nuanced, so players can easily find their sweet spot. Additional features include a 24-fret wide thin neck, abalone “old school” birds, and PRS’s patented tremolo design.

“We had high hopes that this configuration would speak to players and deliver a lot of value. Judging by how quickly we sold through the first offering, I would say those hopes were verified,” said Jack Higginbotham, PRS Guitars Chief Operating Officer. “I am glad we are able to offer this second run of instruments.”

For full specification and details, please visit www.prsguitars.com.