A slew of rock’s rebels, legendary stars, actors and filmmakers including Brian Fallon, Bruce Springsteen, Frank Turner, Bob Weir, Bad Brain’s HR, Steve Buscemi, Jim Jarmusch and Matt Dillon will pay tribute to the musical legacy of acclaimed Clash front man and solo artist Joe Strummer this Friday August 21, 3 pm ET (12:00pm PT and 8:00pm BST), on what would have been the late guitarist’s 68th birthday.

A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer also promises unseen live footage of Strummer, alongside special performances and testimonials by many of his friends and peers.

Joe Strummer (Photo courtesy A Song For Joe: Celebrating The Life Of Joe Strummer)

The two-hour event, hosted by Jesse Malin, is free to watch at JoeStrummer.com and the Official Joe Strummer YouTube page. Event organizers, led by Malin, Jeff Raspe (Music Director 90.5 The Night Lincroft, NJ) and Joe Strummer estate manager David Zonshine are requesting donations which will benefit Save Our Stages, a grassroots effort organized by the National Independent Venue Association. NIVA is urging Congress to pass the Save Our Stages Act and the Restart Act in order to keep independent venues nationwide from closing permanently.

“This tribute to Joe is not only a great way to honor him, but to also remind people how important his message is right now,” Malin said in advance of the event.

“To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honor Joe is really touching,” Strummer’s wife Lucinda Tait added. “Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organizing all night campfires, or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together. Even though we can’t all be in the same room together, I cannot think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this.”

Malin and Raspe have previously organized the “Love It To Life” and “Gates Of The West” shows which featured many special guests performing Strummer’s music. The six, sold-out shows in the US and UK served as charity events benefiting The Joe Strummer Foundation, Music & Memory and other charities.

A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer features appearances by the following: Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes), Beto O’Rourke, Bob Gruen, Bob Weir, Brian Fallon, Bruce Springsteen, Butch Walker, Cherry Glazerr, Craig Finn & Tad Kubler (The Hold Steady), Dave Hause, Dhani Harrison, DJ Scratchy, Dropkick Murphys, Eugene Lutz (Gogol Bordello), Frank Turner, HR (Bad Brains), Hinds, The Interrupters, Jesse Dayton, Jesse Malin, Jim Jarmusch, Joe Ely, Josh Cheuse, Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age), Lucinda Williams, Lyza Jane, Matt Dillon, Nikolai Fraiture (The Strokes), Ray Gange (Rude Boy), Richard Dudanski (101ers), Sara Driver, Shepard Fairey, Spider Stacy (The Pogues), Steve Buscemi, Tom Morello and special guests.