Queen’s Brian May Helps Return Kid’s Lost Guitar

Queen’s guitarist Brian May has done his good deed for the day.

During his day, young Emerson Liu Bancroft, a resident of the United Kingdom’s Borehamwood area lost his Alhambra classical acoustic guitar on public transportation in London.

Who among us hasn’t done something similar? And often we just chalk it up to a mistake and wonder how we’ll replace it. But Bancroft had much better luck than that.

Actor Mazz Murray, the star of Mamma Mia! and other big roles in London’s West end theater district, found the instrument outside a city Underground station. So, in hopes of helping, Murray posted a photo of it online, asking for assistance.

Murray wrote on Instagram, “Someone (a child) has lost this. I found this guitar outside Edgware Tube station. Some poor kid getting royally bollocked right now. Let’s try to reunite them. @brianmayforreal ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

By tagging May, whom Murray had met during their time together working on the Queen-inspired musical, We Will Rock You, the actor had landed on the solution.

May shared the post and added a question about what was inside. He wrote, “Did anyone out there lose an acoustic guitar – in a case like this – outside #edgware (sorry – not Edgware Road ) tube station? What was in case as well as the guitar? We’d like to reunite this with its owner … @mazzmurray #acousticguitar #lostguitar. Please share out there folks. Bri”

Finally, Bancroft got wind of the posts and was able to answer May’s trivia question (that inside included sheet music for the Harry Potter and Star Wars soundtracks).

May gave an update on the hunt, writing on Instagram, “YES !!! I’m a little late posting this but … yes – we DID manage to reunite the lost guitar with its owner – a young man called Emerson – who one day will surprise us all !! Thanks, Evening Standard for this write-up. Thanks to the redoubtable @mazzmurray for actually powering this happy story – and thanks to all of you who helped spread the word. Social Media as a thing DOES have its good points! Bri”

What a story! Hopefully, this means good karma for May with his upcoming role (and acting debut) in a new BBC children’s program, Andy and the Band, for which he is cast as the Godfather of Rock.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen