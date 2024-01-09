Maddie & Tae Plot Here’s to Friends North American Tour for Spring

Country duo Maddie & Tae are celebrating a decade of making music together with a new tour. The duo released their debut album Start Here when both singer/songwriters were 20 years old. Now, eight years later, they have several albums and EPs as well as a lifetime of experience under their collective belt.

The duo will kick off their Here’s to Friends Tour in March. The 13-stop trek will keep them on the road until August. It starts on March 16 in Port Richey, Florida. Then, Maddie & Tae will wrap up the tour in Camrose Alberta, Canada on August 4.

Maddie & Tae Share Thoughts About Their Tour

In a joint statement, Maddie & Tae shared their excitement for the upcoming trek. “This year’s Here’s to Friends Tour is really special because it marks 14 years of friendship and 10 years of touring the world together,” they said. “We started touring when we were just babies and now we’ve got little babies of our own! We are so ready to celebrate 10 years of touring with our fans who have grown up with us and continue to join us on this wild ride,” the duo added.

Both members of the duo have seen some major life changes since they released their debut album on the now-defunct Dot Records. For instance, Maddie married Jonah Font in 2019 after dating for eight years. The next year, Tae married songwriter Josh Kerr. Additionally, both members of the duo have kids now. The Kerr family welcomed their new addition in 2022. The next year, the Font family grew by one.

Tickets for the Here’s to Friends Tour go on sale on Friday, January 12. Fan club members can access presale tickets starting tomorrow (January 9). Check StubHub on Friday to get tickets.

03/16—Port Richey, Florida @ Chasco Fiesta

03/22—Wickenburg, Arizona @ Flying E Ranch

04/11—Hopewell, Virginia @ Beacon Theatre

04/12—New Philadelphia, Ohio @ Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas

04/13—Harrisburg, Pennsylvania @ XL Live

04/19—Fort Wayne, Indiana @ The Clyde Theater

04/26-28—Indio, California @ Stagecoach Music Festival

05/03—Montgomery, Alabama @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

05/10—Conroe, Texas @ Big As Texas Fest

06/14—Merced, California @ Merced Theatre

06/15—Santa Rosa, California @ Country Summer Music Festival

07/12—Platte City, Missouri @ Platte County Fair Association

08/04—Camrose, Ontario @ Big Valley Jamboree

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

