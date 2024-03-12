16-Year-Old Pedal Steel Noah’s Debut EP ‘Texas Madness’ Will be a Family Affair Featuring His Brother and Dad

16-year-old Pedal Steel Noah (Noah Faulkner) has been burning up the internet with his smoking-hot pedal steel licks for some time now. His ever-growing and impressive group of fans and followers includes Big Thief, Neko Case, Frank Black (Pixies), Johnny Marr (The Smiths), and many more. Today, he announced his debut EP, Texas Madness. He also released an original song and a cover of an ‘80s classic to give listeners a taste of what’s to come. Listen to his original song “Cleopatra” and his cover of Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” below.

Texas Madness doesn’t just see Pedal Steel Noah going it alone. Instead, he’s keeping to the formula that makes his Instagram videos so popular with his fans and followers. His 13-year-old brother “Barefoot” Nate accompanies him on bass, their father Jay plays guitar on the EP, and Pat Manske plays drums.

“I am very happy and proud to be sharing my music with the world,” Pedal Steel Noah said in a press release. “I’m so glad Nate and I could make this record together and all our friends get to hear it,” he added.

Pedal Steel Noah will appear multiple times at SXSW this week. His appearances include the opening night party and opening for the Black Keys during the keynote event.

Pedal Steel Noah is on the Autism spectrum. As a result, he’s releasing Texas Madness on April 1—the first day of Autism Awareness Month via Lightning Rod Records. Additionally, it is important to note that Lightning Rod won’t be taking a cut of the profits. 100% of the profits from this EP go directly to Noah.

Pedal Steel Noah Taps into Nostalgia for Texas Madness

With an album from a pedal steel player, one might think that Texas Madness would be full of country covers. However, that isn’t the case. Instead, Faulkner decided to dip into post-punk from the ‘80s and ‘90s. He included three covers and two original songs on the five-track release.

Texas Madness Tracklist

“Love Will Tear Us Apart” (Joy Division) “Just Like Heaven” (The Cure) “Cleopatra” “Head Over Heels” (Tears for Fears) “Lucy and Dixie”

Featured Image by Holly Faulker