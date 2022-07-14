Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha Hurts Leg During Reunion Show

As we’ve reported, Rage Against the Machine is back and offering politically-minded statements from the stage. The band has reunited and is on tour, playing shows with the famed hip-hop group Run the Jewels.

But that doesn’t mean the news is all good, unfortunately.

Recently, during one of those shows in Chicago on July 11, RATM’s frontman Zack de la Rocha injured his leg, nearly derailed the concert, and put in jeopardy future shows.

According to Consequence, de la Rocha injured his leg four songs into the group’s set in Chicago at the United Center earlier this week. He was helped off stage by the band’s crew and after a brief break in the show, came back on stage and kept things running, seated on a monitor. Consequence reported that he attempted to stand up at several points, but was unable to.

Said the frontman during the show after returning to the stage, “I don’t know what happened to my leg right now. Straight up, but you know what? We’re gonna keep this fucking shit going. I can crawl across this stage. We’re gonna play for you all tonight.”

According to a Consequence reporter live at the show, “Toward the end of ‘Bullet in the Head,’ the fourth song in the set, de la Rocha landed awkwardly on stage, injuring his leg (see video below). He quickly recovered in the moment by hopping over to the drum riser to lean on it. The band finished the song before a vignette of a burning police car was pulled up on the screen. Much of the crowd didn’t seem to notice anything was amiss until de la Rocha was helped back onto the stage with the assistance of the band’s crew, and seated at a monitor on the right side of the stage, looking visibly frustrated.”

After the gig, de la Rocha was embraced by the members of RATM and then carried off the stage by the band’s crew.

The show was just the second date of the new RATM tour, which has been long-anticipated. It kicked off in Wisconsin and had previously been postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

RATM did play on July 12 as planned, also in Chicago.

Check out videos from Monday’s performance here below.

