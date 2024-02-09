Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, The Black Keys, Larkin Poe, Hozier, and More to Perform at Eighth Annual Love Rocks NYC in 2024

Hozier, Larkin Poe, Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, The Black Keys, Allison Russell, Marcus King, and more are set to perform during the eighth annual Love Rock NYC benefit concert in New York City on Thursday, March 7.



Executive produced by fashion designer John Varvatos, real estate broker and concert producer Greg Williamson, and events producer Nicole Rechter, the all-star concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York City will benefit its annual recipient, God’s Love We Deliver.



Hosted by Conan O’Brien, Tracy Morgan, and Jim Gaffigan, the eighth annual all-star lineup, led by The CBS Orchestra music director and band leader Will Lee, also features performances by Lucius, Don Felder, Bettye Lavette, Joss Stone, Emily King, Luke Spiller (The Struts), Quinn Sullivan, Bernie Williams, Trombone Shorty, and more who will be announced.

Throughout the years, past Love Rocks NYC shows have featured legendary artists including Mavis Staples, Keith Richards, Chris and Rich Robinson, Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow, Warren Haynes, Buddy Guy, Jon Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews, Robert Plant, Emmylou Harris, Billy F. Gibbons, Ziggy Marley, Cyndi Lauper, Heart, John Mayer Trio, James Taylor, and Joe Walsh, along with more contemporary artists like St. Vincent, Nathaniel Rateliff, Maggie Rose, Ledisi, The War and Treaty, Andra Day, Sara Bareilles, Yola, Leon Bridges, and more.

Along with Q104.3 Radio host Ken Dashow serving as the “voice of god” during the concert, the event will be backed by the Love Rocks house band, featuring Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan), Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Pedrito Martinez (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Camila Cabello), Jeff Babko (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), Michael Bearden (Lady Gaga), Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Paul Simon), and Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), and a six-piece horn section.



Founded during the AIDS pandemic in 1985, Gods Love We Deliver, a Food is Medicine Coalition (FIMC), now addresses more than 200 health diagnoses by providing tailored meals to those in need in the city. In 2023, staff and volunteers cooked, packaged and delivered more than four million medically-tailored meals to more than 14,700 New Yorkers impacted by illness.



Since launching in 2017, the Love Rocks NYC concerts have raised $30 million and helped fund three million meals for individuals.

Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images