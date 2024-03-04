Love Rocks NYC 2024: Dave Grohl Added to Benefit Concert—How to Get Tickets

The Love Rocks NYX Benefit Concert is back again this year, and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was just added to the lineup! Dave Grohl Love Rocks NYC’s performance will be benefiting God’s Love We Deliver, a New York-based charity that aims to provide free meals to those in need.

The concert will also feature comedians Martin Short, Conan O’Brien, Tracy Morgan, and Jim Gaffigan. A whole host of other musicians will be playing along with Dave Grohl, including The Black Keys, Hozier, Emily King, Quinn Sullivan, and many more

The concert will begin on March 7 at the Beacon Theater in New York City at 8:00 pm ET. A livestream event will also be available to those who cannot physically attend, and fans can sign up for the livestream via the benefit concert website.

Tickets to this event are currently available through Love Rocks NYC as well as Ticketmaster. Tickets start at around $288 and will steadily go up as the concert nears.

Love Rocks NYC was launched in 2017 and has since raised over $30 million to fund meal-based charities that benefit ill, disabled, and homeless New York City residents.

This also isn’t Dave Grohl’s first foray into charity. He has supported a number of charities and foundations in the past, either monetarily or through his musical performances. Some of these charities include the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, LIFEbeat, Live Earth, Stand Up To Cancer, Whatever It Takes, and more.

This benefit concert is going to be an incredible experience, and tickets to Love Rocks NYC won’t last. The concert is coming up fast, so get your tickets ASAP!

March 7 – New York City, NY – The Beacon Theatre – 8:00 pm ET

Photo by Kevin Winter

