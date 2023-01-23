James Taylor, Mavis Staples, Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow and More Among the 2023 NYC Rocks Lineup

Mavis Staples, James Taylor, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Sheryl Crow, and John Mayer Trio, are among the collection of artists set to perform at the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert in New York City on March 9, 2023.

Held at the historic Beacon Theatre and executive produced by fashion designer John Varvatos, concert producer Greg Williamson and concert and events producer Nicole Rechter, Love Rocks NYC will feature appearances by Stephen Colbert, Chevy Chase, Phoebe Robinson, and Andy Cohen with additional performances by St. Vincent, Gary Clark Jr., Allison Russell, The War and Treaty, Jim James, Stephen Marley, Bernie Williams, and Rufus Wainwright, among other artists, who will be revealed leading up to the event.

The annual concert will continue to support the New York-based not-for-profit Gods Love We Deliver. Originally founded in 1986 during the AIDS pandemic, the organization was recently essential in providing services to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Gods Love We Deliver staff and volunteers cooked and delivered more than 3.2 million medically tailored meals to more than 10,500 New Yorkers living with and affected by severe illness.

Launched in 2017, the annual Love Rocks NYC concerts have helped to raise more than 25 million meals for New Yorkers in need, to date, by pulling together a diverse collection of artists in concert since its inception.

Past Love Rocks NYC benefit concerts have featured performances by Keith Richards, Robert Plant, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Ann Wilson, Jon Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews, Robert Plant, Chris and Rich Robinson, Melissa Etheridge, Warren Haynes, Buddy Guy, Billy F Gibbons, Ziggy Marley, Cyndi Lauper and more contemporary acts, including Andra Day, Marcus King, Nathaniel Rateliff, Maggie Rose and Hozier, Sara Bareilles, Yola, Leon Bridges, and more.

Ken Dashow of Q104.3 Radio will also serve as the evening’s “voice of god” at the 2023 concert, while the annual house band will include Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Eric Clapton), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Pedrito Martinez (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Camila Cabello), Michael Bearden (Lady Gaga), Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, and Bob Dylan), along with a six-piece horn section.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage