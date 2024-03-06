Love Rocks NYC 2024 Benefit Concert with Dave Grohl, The Black Keys, Don Felder & More Stars: How to Watch

The eighth annual installment of the star-studded Love Rocks NYC benefit concert is set to take place Thursday, March 7, at the famous Beacon Theatre in New York City. The lineup for the 2024 event features an impressive list of well-known artists, including Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, The Black Keys, ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder, and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello.

The show raises money for God’s Love We Deliver, a New York City-based charity that brings free meals to those in need in the community.

While tickets for the concert are available now via various outlets, fans who can’t make it to the show in person will have the chance to watch the event in the privacy of their own homes via a livestream. Here’s how.

How to Watch the 2024 Love Rocks NYC Concert

This year’s Love Rocks NYC Concert will be livestreamed in high-def video at Veeps.com. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 7, and a ticket costs $19.99.

The price of a ticket will fund two medically tailored meals for New Yorkers with severe or chronic illness. The livestream will be shown once and won’t be archived for replay.

Those who would like to donate more money to the cause can do so at Veeps.com and at GLWD.org.

More About the Love Rocks NYC Lineup

In addition to Grohl, The Black Keys, Morello, and Felder, the Love Rocks NYC lineup features Nile Rodgers, Hozier, Joss Stone, Luke Spiller of The Struts, Marcus King, Bettye LaVette, Lucius, Larkin Poe, Trombone Shorty, Allison Russell, Emily King, Quinn Sullivan, and New York Yankees star-turned-jazz guitarist Bernie Williams.

Conan O’Brien, Jim Gaffigan, and Tracy Morgan will co-host the show, and Martin Short also will be participating in the festivities.

Q104.3 radio host Ken Dashow will serve as the “voice of god” during the concert. The also will feature the Love Rocks house band, which includes Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan), Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Pedrito Martinez (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Camila Cabello), Jeff Babko (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), Michael Bearden (Lady Gaga), Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Paul Simon), and Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), plus a six-piece horn section.

Purchasing Tickets to the Concert

Tickets to this event are currently available through Love Rocks NYC, as well as Ticketmaster. As of March 6, ticket prices started at around $133.

Love Rocks NYC was launched in 2017 and has since raised more than $30 million for the God’s Love We Deliver meal initiative.

This benefit concert is going to be an incredible experience, and tickets to Love Rocks NYC won’t last. The concert is coming up fast, so get your tickets ASAP!

